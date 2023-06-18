What’s extreme anymore?

It's hard anymore to tell the difference between a dangerous anti-government extremist group--so labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)--and a powerful element of what's become mainstream Republicanism.

That came clearer than ever last week with tweets showing up on my feed from Arkansas public educators. They were aghast that state education commissioner Jacob Oliva is scheduled to speak at the end of the month to the national convention of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia.

Days before, that group had been identified by the SPLC as an anti-government extremist group, a list more commonly reserved for white nationalists, white supremacists and white separatists.

Someone asked: Why wasn't there more outrage over Oliva's scheduled speaking engagement with dangerous extremists?

It's because extremism isn't what it used to be, both from the decline in sane Republicanism and the expanded definition of extremist causes. Neo-Nazis and the Klan were more universally condemned than people fretting about the private parts of public bathroom users and that their children might get educated on something they'd rather their children remain uneducated on.

The two leading Republican presidential candidates--one under arrest and the other not--also are scheduled to speak at the convention.

One of those, Donald Trump, once said there were good people in the right-wing hate groups engaged in violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The other, Ron DeSantis, is aligned closely with Moms for Liberty, which was hatched in his state of Florida by right-wing moms deploring closed schools and mask mandates during the pandemic.

DeSantis employed Oliva as a top state education official in Florida. Then the governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee DeSanders Trump, brought in Oliva to help her undercut Arkansas public education by decrying liberal indoctrination--largely meaning the mention in public schools of a racist American past and the present existence of rights for gay and transgender persons--while paying with our tax money for home schools, church schools and private schools.

The Southern Poverty Law Center mentioned in the new condemnation of Moms for Liberty that photographs demonstrated that the group had at one time associated with the Proud Boys, a militant and violent ultra-right organization.

And to that, one might ask: So what?

There exists a widely disseminated photograph of the beaming current governor of Arkansas standing beside a leader of the Proud Boys who happens to have since been convicted on federal charges in the Jan. 6 treasonous episode at the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones tried to make hay of the photo last year, but two-thirds of Arkansas voters didn't care.

I'm not sure whether what I'm about to say trivializes the Southern Poverty Law Center's modern list or indicts the Arkansas General Assembly. But the truth is that, as I read the SPLC's condemnation of Moms for Liberty, it occurs that it's almost as if the group was putting the Arkansas Legislature on the list.

Our state Legislature denies rights on the basis of gender identity. It decries the teaching of a racist American past. It bans books in libraries. It provides for criminalization of library services.

Leaders in Moms for Liberty express disgust and amazement in their group's new designation. They contend, not entirely incorrectly, that they are an advocacy group pushing for parental rights against public-school teachings and material they disapprove of.

The use of individual tactics by members seems to be the pivotal issue with SPLC. One member got in trouble for talking about shooting a teacher. Others have uttered threats at school board meetings.

A teacher reported threats against her in a demonstration outside her home. Moms for Liberty said it had nothing to do with that. The teacher said she recognized among demonstrators in her yard the faces of persons identified as members of the group at school board meetings.

W hat I am certain of is that these culture-war furors are way overcooked.

For example: A lone Moms for Liberty member in Florida complained about materials in the public school library containing the Joe Biden-inaugural poem titled "The Hill We Climb," written and read by a young woman named Amanda Gorman.

It's a beautiful poem about the spirit, strength and will of America to overcome its problems. It extols our nation for both "a pride we inherit" and "a past ... and how we repair it."

The complaining mother said "don't care" when told of critical acclaim for the poem. She also misidentified the poet as Oprah Winfrey.

This Florida woman took exception to the idea of needing to repair our national past. School officials in Dade County responded by moving the poem to the middle-school level of the library, as if elementary kids would read such a lengthy, lyrical work or somehow come, by that reading, to hate their country, the one thoroughly celebrated in the work.

I'd say the answer is for everyone to chill, but you can't just order up that kind of thing.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.