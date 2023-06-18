Winners, losers in ’24 SEC schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC made a splash with its prime time television special this week announcing each team’s football eight league opponents for 2024, the inaugural year of the new-look 16-team mega-conference.

And already the odds are in place for who will be the next acquisitions for the SEC, with Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech of the ACC leading the favorites. How big will the behemoth grow? Nobody knows, and that’s a story for another day.

Today, let’s examine the relative difficulty level for each of the 16 conference teams. It’s relative because how can we know which coaches will still be with t h e i r p ro g ra m s i n two years?

Which SEC teams expected to do well in 2023 will crash and burn, perhaps changing the expectations for the following season?

Just as important, which star players will run through the turnstiles of the NCAA transfer portal, warping outlooks for the fall of 2024?

The current NIL legislation being discussed in the halls of Congress could certainly also play a role in the complexion and prospects for each SEC team come 2024.

A few parameters here based on recent history. If you’re playing multiple games against Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and LSU, the top four SEC finishers in last year’s College Football Playoff rankings, your schedule is tougher.

If your schedule contains multiple games against the league’s trio of 2-6 finishers from last year — Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt — then maybe you have an easier road. But then again, maybe Auburn and Texas A&M bounce back quickly with Hugh Freeze newly installed on the Plains and Bobby Petrino operating his offensive schemes for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Or maybe those moves backfire and those programs don’t reverse course quickly.

The SEC also had four teams at 3-5 in league play last year in Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri. Does having more of those teams in your schedule make for an easier road? We’ll find that out in 2024.

The 4-4 league teams from a year ago were Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Who knows what direction they’ll be pointing in two years from now?

Curiously, 10 of the SEC’s 14 teams were .500 or below in conference play last season, meaning SEC and CFP champion Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee clearly stood out.

Texas was 6-3 in the Big 12 and 8-5 overall last year with a narrow loss to Alabama included. Oklahoma, in its first season under Brent Venables, collapsed to 3-6 in Big 12 play. The Sooners were 6-7 overall, their first losing season since 1998, when current Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was on the OU staff of John Blake, part of a dark decade of Oklahoma football between Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops.

On to the rankings, toughest to easiest.

1. FLORIDA

The Gators play three of the top four finishers from 2022, missing only Alabama, and they added Texas, presumably the tougher of the new members. They play Georgia, Tennessee and Texas away from home.

When you add in that Florida has nonconference games against in-state rivals Florida State, Central Florida and Miami, you’re looking at maybe the most grueling schedule in the country. The Gators are the only SEC team with 11 Power 5 opponents on their schedule. Second-year Coach Billy Napier needs to build up some goodwill in 2023, which opens with a road date at Utah.

2. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners were gifted with one of the most electric conference “home” schedules in college football history, as they are the host team against Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. Two problems: that looks like a daunting gantlet of games and the matchup with Texas is at the Red River Classic in Dallas.

Oklahoma plays three of the SEC’s premier teams from last year, missing only national champion Georgia.

The road slate of Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri doesn’t look disastrous today, but those other four? Brutal.

3. VANDERBILT

The SEC’s most consistent cellar dweller drew a doozy. The Commodores, like Oklahoma, will host Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, so Memorial Stadium will be rocking on those days. But man, that’s tough.

Vanderbilt also got a road date at LSU among its four away games, so Clark Lea’s bunch will play three of the SEC’s top-four finishers from 2022.

4. ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide drew a road game at Vanderbilt and host Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn. All of that seems super manageable for Nick Saban’s power brokers.

However, it is balanced out by road games at LSU and Tennessee, two venues where the Tide lost last fall, and a home game against Georgia, as Saban faces the one protege in Kirby Smart who has seemingly solved the Alabama puzzle.

This is quirky: the Tide plays only Auburn and LSU among their former long-time SEC West rivals.

5. GEORGIA

The defending champs have a home game against rising challenger Tennessee and a road date at Alabama, which is an early game of the year nominee. Additionally, one of the Bulldogs’ “home” games will be played against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia also has road games at Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. If the Bulldogs win the national championship in 2024, they will have earned it.

6. TENNESSEE

There’s real balance in this schedule, which features a home game against Alabama and a road date at Georgia.

Coach Josh Heupel’s crew also gets SEC East rivals Florida and Kentucky at home along with Mississippi State. The Vols’ other road games are at Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

A good, challenging eight-game slate for the Volunteers.

7. KENTUCKY

The Wildcats pulled two games against 2022 SEC elites, at home against Georgia and on the road at Tennessee. This is not a particularly magnetic home schedule, with Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt in addition to Georgia.

Kentucky’s road games for the veteran Mark Stoops look tough: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

8. MISSISSIPPI STATE

A middle-of-the road schedule awaits second-year Coach Zach Arnett in 2024. The Bulldogs face four teams at home in Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M that didn’t reach .500 in league play last year.

The road schedule is a booger though, with games at Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Egg Bowl rival Ole Miss.

9. OLE MISS

Very similar to their arch rival’s slate, the Rebels’ run is judged easier because they host the Egg Bowl. Having Georgia at home looks like a toughie, but they also get Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Ole Miss plays two of its border rivals, Arkansas and LSU, on the road, along with Florida and South Carolina.

10. AUBURN

At first glance, the Tigers’ road games at Alabama and Georgia — the league’s top powers for several years running — make it seem like they were dealt a brutal hand.

However, all of Auburn’s other six games are against teams with sub-.500 league records last season, including the home slate of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, which combined to go 10-23 in conference play last year.

11. SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks managed to drop SEC East rivals Georgia and Tennessee, while Kentucky and Florida kept them both. South Carolina plays LSU at home and Alabama on the road in what project as its toughest games.

Coach Shane Beamer’s crew has games against Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, none of which tore it up in 2022.

12. ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks dropped Alabama and kept their other five SEC West opponents plus permanent crossover rival Missouri on the same home-away schedule they have been following. That only led to two adds, and the Hogs got home games against old-time rival Texas and Tennessee.

In essence, Arkansas traded out games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium against Alabama and Kentucky for games against the Longhorns and Vols.

So the 1992 additions Arkansas and South Carolina didn’t get hit too bad, thought the 2012 newcomers, as we’ll soon see, got it easier.

13. LSU

The Tigers’ only game against one of the SEC’s top powers in 2022 is a match-up at Death Valley against Alabama. They also drew Florida, South Carolina and Vanderbilt from the old SEC East and retain SEC West border rival games vs. Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Tigers also have a home game against Oklahoma. This slate is less daunting than their typical SEC schedule of the past decade.

14. TEXAS

The Longhorns’ first tour through the SEC does not include games against Alabama, LSU or Tennessee, so their degree of difficulty catches a break there.

However, they host the budding dynasty of Georgia, as well as Florida, and they must travel to Texas A&M and Arkansas. If there was ever a team laying for the Longhorns it was the Razorbacks in 2021, and the same kind of scenario could be on tap in ’24.

15. MISSOURI

The Tigers play just one of the top four SEC finishers from last season, and that’s Alabama on the road. No Georgia, LSU or Tennessee.

And Missouri hosts Oklahoma, which at the moment has to be viewed as the weaker of the additions from the Big 12. All four of the Tigers’ SEC home games are against teams with losing league records in 2022.

16. TEXAS A&M

Clearly the 2012 new entries caught a break this time around. Somehow the Aggies dodged Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, and they landed LSU at home.

What is that all about? They lose one game at Kyle Field by serving as host against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, but they receive a nice laurel from the league office by drawing Texas at home.

Texas A&M’s road slate at Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina isn’t a murderer’s row.



