Wynne High School’s new temporary campus to be ready for students’ first day

Just over a month from now, Wynne High School students will start classes at a campus the district's superintendent says will likely be their home for the next three to four years.

By the time class resumes on July 24, administrators hope to bring back nearly everything the campus provided before a tornado swept through the city in late March, destroying the high school and killing four city residents.

Anyone who visits the site right now won't find the classrooms, cafeteria or any of the other structures one might expect to see at a high school, though. There's a good reason for that, according to district Superintendent Kenneth Moore: They haven't been built yet.

The buildings are supposed to be delivered June 26 and, according to Moore, will take roughly 12 days to construct. When the project is complete, there will be 36 modular classrooms, along with larger structures for such activities as career and technical education, dining and sports practice. With the bigger structures, workers can construct 2,000 square feet a day.

The district will prioritize completion of the administration building, cafeteria and classrooms, followed by remaining spaces.

"We may not have all of those completely up and going by the time school starts, but they won't be far behind," the superintendent said.

Once finished, though, the temporary campus "will have everything one would expect in a modern high school: spacious classrooms, modern technology, and vibrant common areas," the district's news release states.

"They hit the ground running pretty much," Moore said in an interview on Thursday, describing efforts by Memphis-based architecture firm Arch 1010, as well as district administrators and state officials, to design and, soon, construct a new home for the displaced high school students. "Wasn't a week after the tornado, maybe a week and a half after, when we had kids back at school, when they started working on that."

District administrators unveiled renderings of the planned campus in a news release on Monday. The renderings feature a series of white buildings, rectangular in their foundations, linked by a connecting corridor and several additional structures around the campus. Moore said the temporary campus will be located behind the district's bus shop and right across from Wynne Primary School.

Joshua N. Bellaire, the principal architect of Arch 1010, described the time frame in which they designed the temporary campus as "very aggressive," due to the short period between when the tornado struck and the start of the next school year.

"Our options were very limited," he said.

The architecture firm leaned on its experience as education designers familiar with the programmatic requirements of high schools to develop the concept "in about a week and a half to get it on paper," according to Bellaire. "But once we sat down to think about it we were able to generate the idea in a matter of hours."

Bellaire said his firm decided the most readily available and acceptable solution would be a combination of prefabricated classrooms made from shipping containers and, for such larger spaces as the gymnasium and cafeteria, tentlike structures with metal frames enveloped in a PVC membrane fabric.

"Not many architects have had to deal with this situation," Bellaire said. "So the concept itself is quite unique and unorthodox in nature."

When designing the structures, the architects also took care to consider safety, with regard to both security and any future weather threats. For instance, shelters were placed on the west to southwestern sides to avoid debris impact and minimize damage from strong winds. The design also minimizes visitors' access points and sight lines.

The site, which was once an old trailer park, has existing access to electricity and water. That saved the district "a tremendous amount of money," according to Moore.

The superintendent estimated the total cost of the temporary structures to be between $20 million to $25 million. The district's insurance, which comes through the Arkansas School Boards Association, will help with nearly all of that, he said.

"It's going to be close, but as long as we stay around that amount we should be fine," he said.

The district will have plenty of money to rebuild what was destroyed by the tornado "in like kind quality," he said. Upgrades to remain up to code will be covered as well.

However, if the community wants to rebuild their school so that it's "better" than it was, local revenue would have to be generated to fund their efforts, according to Moore.

With regard to plans for the high school's permanent home, still three-and-a-half to four years away from being ready for students, Moore said the district is currently working on repairs of the three buildings that remained salvageable after the tornado.

Arch 1010 is collaborating with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects on the design of the permanent campus, according to David Porter, CEO of the Little Rock-based firm.

"We actually worked on a significant portion of the old high school that was destroyed by the tornado," Porter said. "It's nice to be able to be back over there in collaboration with the Arch 1010 folks and to be working on the replacement."

In May, the district said the new Wynne High School and other associated ancillary projects, including an athletic complex and the repair and renovation of Wynne Intermediate School, could take up to 156,000 square feet of space. The total budget is expected to be, at most, $125 million, and will be paid for using local funds, insurance proceeds and federal/state funding sources.

The projected completion date for all projects is July 1, 2026.

In the meantime, Moore said all involved are working hard to move the projects forward, and that conditions remain right for continued progress.

"Our farmer needs rain and we need dry," he joked. "So we're praying it rains outside the city, but keeps it dry in the city."