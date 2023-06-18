Yankees feel sting of Judge’s absence

NEW YORK -- Everything about Aaron Judge says big, especially his absence.

During TBS' coverage of Yankees-Mets Tuesday night, Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur said they had never seen one player -- Judge -- influence a team to this degree. The words were accompanied by numbers that proved a point.

They could have added another factor -- entertainment. Without Judge, the product the Yankees put on the field is void of glitz; bland as a bowl of mush. Outside of Gerrit Cole, there's no one enticing Yankees loyalists to pay extra money to see the Judge-less Bombers play on a streaming service.

What does it say about the state of affairs when the Yankees most recent signature video is of John Sterling getting conked on the head by a foul ball in the radio booth?

Without Judge, the Yankees pursuit of Tampa Bay, or a wild-card spot, is not all that compelling. Now, until Judge returns, the most entertaining thing about the Yankees is hearing Valley of the Stupid Gasbags regurgitating reasons to fire Brian Cashman, even though his contract has already been extended.

Nonetheless, the longer it takes Judge's toe to heal, the more likely the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network's ratings are going to slump. It's not a reach to suggest Jake Bauers, Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa don't register high marks on the charisma meter. Nor can they come close to Judge's Q rating.

When Hal Steinbrenner signed Judge to a nine-year deal worth $360 million, he wasn't just paying for what Judge does on the field. Steinbrenner was paying for the new captain and face of the Yankees, the new face of baseball, to magnify the Yankees' brand.

When Steinbrenner was recently asked if injury concerns for older players would lead the Yankees to signing younger, lesser-known, free agents he said no: "This is New York City. Fans want the stars."

During Judge's chase of the AL home run record last season, the Yankees expanded their fan base, adding casual fans who were being converted to the Pinstripes through Judge's exploits. Now they see Judge standing in the dugout, unable to play and wonder where the juice that nourishes YES' ratings, ticket and merchandise sales, is going to come from.

Is there a must-see-at-bat in the lineup? Giancarlo Stanton, maybe? Without Judge, who is the promotional focus of the Yankees? Do they continue airing video of him hitting long home runs?

Or count their blessings that, at least, there is a Derek Jeter "Captain America" bobblehead giveaway next weekend?