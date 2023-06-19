Allen finds comfort in decision after Arkansas OV

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas 4-star defensive back Jaden Allen left Fayetteville happy with his decision to be a Razorback after his official visit over the weekend.

“I like the facilities, just everything about the campus I like,” Allen said. “I’ve already been out here, so I saw most of it, so I was just glad to get down here with the coaches and be around some of the players and experience how they go about things. It was just good being down here again getting to talk to the coaches and stuff.”

Allen, 6-0, 165, of Aledo, Texas, had accumulated offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other programs before choosing the Razorbacks on April 21.

The atmosphere at Arkansas impressed him when he was uncommitted and again over the weekend.

“It just feels like a real big family,” said Allen, who was previously committed to Arkansas. “It just feels like they want me here. I just feel connected with all the coaches and stuff, so it don’t really feel different to me. It feels the same.”

Allen recorded 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one-half sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He also returned three kickoffs for 66 yards.

Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 28 cornerback and No. 237 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Allen, who was hosted by linebacker Jordan Crook, said food on the visit was plentiful.

“It was great,” Allen said. “They were feeding us a little too much, though.”

His teammate and good friend Chris Johnson II, a defensive back, also officially visited over the weekend. Allen gave a rundown on his sales job to Johnson.

“If he comes down here, we could be a great duo, you know,” Johnson said. “We already go to school with each other, so we already got a little chemistry. I just feel like if me and him come as the corners, we can kind of take over that defense a little more.

“I feel like we can make history for the Arkansas defense.”