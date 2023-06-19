Arkansas word nerds will romp past the obfuscation in this week’s little game

Who knew that the June 12 word, "nit," meant a measure of screen brightness equal to one candela per square meter?
Tech! A realm in which the more nits you have the better.
This week's obfuscatory word is far less self-obfuscating than "nit," so Yours Truly has struggled to think up ways to muddy the water.
Chances are good you nerds will recognize the four-letter word hiding behind these definitions.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
◼ In the new zoo, McGrew Zoo, a creature captured on Ka-Troo along with the It-kutch, Preep, Proo, Nerkle and Seersucker.
◼ A human enthusiastically devoted to intellectual, academic or technical pursuits.
◼ A person knowledgeable about every aspect of a particular subject; a wonk.
◼ An unstylish person.
◼ An awkward person.
◼ A studious type of dork; a bookworm.
◼ A weenie.
I'll print today's answer June 26, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com