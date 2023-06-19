Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Arkansas word nerds will romp past the obfuscation in this week’s little game

by Celia Storey | Today at 2:20 a.m.
Democrat-Gazette photo illustration/Celia Storey


Who knew that the June 12 word, "nit," meant a measure of screen brightness equal to one candela per square meter?

Tech! A realm in which the more nits you have the better.

This week's obfuscatory word is far less self-obfuscating than "nit," so Yours Truly has struggled to think up ways to muddy the water.

Chances are good you nerds will recognize the four-letter word hiding behind these definitions.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

◼ In the new zoo, McGrew Zoo, a creature captured on Ka-Troo along with the It-kutch, Preep, Proo, Nerkle and Seersucker.

◼ A human enthusiastically devoted to intellectual, academic or technical pursuits.

◼ A person knowledgeable about every aspect of a particular subject; a wonk.

◼ An unstylish person.

◼ An awkward person.

◼ A studious type of dork; a bookworm.

◼ A weenie.

I'll print today's answer June 26, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


Print Headline: A WORD

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT