Barr: Trump like ‘9-year-old kid’

Former Attorney General William Barr on Sunday compared his former boss, Donald Trump, to a "defiant, 9-year-old kid" and continued his condemnation of the actions described in Trump's recently unsealed federal indictment.

Speaking to CBS News' "Face the Nation," Barr, a Republican, pushed back on a number of his party's talking points in excusing the former president's alleged actions.

"The legal theory by which he gets to take battle plans and sensitive national security information as his personal papers is absurd," Barr said. "It's just as wacky as the legal doctrine they came up with for, you know, having the vice president unilaterally determine who won the election."





Barr said Trump did some good things as president but that he does not believe Trump should continue to be the Republican standard-bearer.

"He will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country's interests," Barr said. "This is a perfect example of that."

Barr, who drifted away from Trump after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, resigned from Trump's Cabinet in December 2020 amid disagreements with the president over whether to accept the election results.

Barr also said on CBS that he believes Trump is vulnerable in the Jan. 6 case. Special counsel Jack Smith and his team are also investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and whether he is criminally culpable for aspects of the Jan. 6 riot.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Trump's loudest critic among Republican presidential hopefuls, also appearing on Sunday's "Face the Nation," described Trump's conduct as "indefensible."

"We would not be here if Donald Trump had simply returned the documents the dozens of times the government asked him to return them, the times that the grand jury served a subpoena for them," Christie said.

Trump is accused of keeping documents even after receiving requests from the National Archives and Records Administration and the Justice Department to return them. Biden's lawyers have said that they have cooperated with authorities at every step of the investigation after documents were found at a think tank office in Washington that Biden had used before he became president. The lawyers said they readily returned all classified materials found in the office and at the president's home in Wilmington, Del.

More Republicans piled on criticism of Trump on Sunday, with Mark Esper, former defense secretary under Trump, stressing the dangers to the United States of anyone retaining such classified documents.

Some Republican presidential hopefuls, however, are refusing to condemn the former president.

In an interview with Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., repeated the same claim Trump and his allies have been making ever since the investigation into the missing documents began: that the Justice Department and the FBI have been weaponized against the former president.