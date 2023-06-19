Benton County Jail solicits book donations; some restrictions apply

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office needs books for inmates at the jail, according to a recent Facebook post.

Books now used by inmates are in bad shape, said Lt. Tyler Ross of the Sheriff's Office. The jail received more than 2,000 books via donations last year, but those have been depleted, Ross said.

"Currently, we have no remaining books on our carts or in storage. That is why the post for book donations was made," Ross said. "Due to inmates destroying books, we have replaced them with our remaining stock and have now depleted our book supply."

Books must meet certain requirements to be accepted as donations. The books must be paperback, be black and white inside and be in good condition. They cannot contain pictures, be sexually explicit or violent in nature, have ultra-thin pages common in older Bibles or have written messages in them.

The jail does not offer computer tablets to inmates, he said.

Sheriff's Office officials removed most reading material from the county jail in 2020 but restored book access in February 2021, less than a month after the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas criticized Sheriff Shawn Holloway for the book ban, claiming it violated inmates' First Amendment rights.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said at the time the book ban was instituted in August 2020 because inmates were damaging and destroying the books. She said some inmates used paper from the books to cover vents, which can lead to heating and air-conditioning problems, or they stuffed paper in doors or toilets, causing their cells to flood.

Inmates still had access to the Bible and other printed religious material, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the office staff threw away all of the books because inmates damaged most of them. The Sheriff's Office then promoted a book drive for inmates, asking the public to replace the books.

There have not been any book bans since then, Ross said.

Around 60 books have been donated so far, Ross said. Books can be dropped off at the clerk's office at the jail at 1300 S.W. 14th St.

There were 708 inmates listed in the county jail Friday.

There are groups around the country that send books to prisons.

The Prison Books Program, based in Quincy, Mass., has a mission to support people in prison by sending them free books and print resources that meet their specific needs and interests, according to its website.

The program believes everyone has a right to read and that books are sources of enlightenment, enjoyment and transformation. The program also strives to lessen the dehumanization and isolation of incarceration by providing readers with a connection to a community of caring people, according to the website.

Dictionaries are the program's most popular request. It sends out more than 3,500 per year. Other popular titles include thesauruses, small business startup, drawing, exercise, fiction of all kinds and religion, according to the website.

The Friends of the Bentonville Library donated 150 books to the jail earlier this year, said Hadi Dudley, library director. The county asked the library for donations, so the library coordinated with the Friends group on the project. The library adult services librarian assisted by selecting donated materials based on the jail's criteria. Books consisted of general fiction, business and self-help titles.

In recent years, the Sheriff's Office has allowed work release inmates to help Friends of the Library with some heavy lifting as the group's volunteers prepare for seasonal book sales, Dudley said.

Other community organizations -- such as the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center, the Salvation Army emergency shelter and Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter -- have received similar book donations in past years from the Friends organization, Dudley said.

The Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville restarted its book cart program a few weeks ago after shutting it down for safety concerns during the pandemic, Capt. Nolan Ake said. There are five book carts available across different parts of the jail.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks area libraries for donations and already has received some material, Ake said. Paperback books are OK, but no magazines are allowed, he said.

In the past, the jail had a hard time with covers and pages being torn out and used to cover a light or clog a toilet. But losing commissary rights and other discipline measures helped slow the book abuse, Ake said.

There also are kiosks where inmates can use computer tablets to read a newspaper. There also are other tablets inmates can use for free for a certain amount of time, then pay a fee for additional time, Ake said.