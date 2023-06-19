Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 8-14 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
June 8
Troy Lee Alverson Jr., 62, and Kathryn Arlene Summers, 54, both of Siloam Springs
Daniel David Bradach III, 24, Prairie Grove, and Holly Ann Ward, 23, Rogers
Chase Michael Brody, 28, and Briley Elizabeth Pickens, 28, both of Bentonville
Cole Stephen Connor, 23, Georgetown, Texas, and Andrea Margarita Dorantes King, 23, Bentonville
Hunter Dawayne Hayes, 26, and Amber Lee Lassiter, 29, both of Gravette
Matthew Gabriel Kihm, 22, Fayetteville, and Raegan Elisabeth Holyfield, 21, Bentonville
Tyrone Lamonte Mahone, 25, and Brigitte Puga, 26, both of Bentonville
Christian Vangelis Mbappe Kangue, 29, and Ann Wambui Mugethi, 23, both of Bentonville
Aaron Joseph Paulus, 20, East Canton, Ohio, and Sofia Nicole Grace Goodrich, 21, Gravette
Mario Antonio Penate Guevara, 48, and Iris Elizabeth Flores Batres, 44, both of Rogers
Ezequiel Alanis Perea, 49, and Maria Marcelina Salazar Figueroa, 45, both of Aurora, Ill.
John-Michael Creson Regan, 26, and McKenna Danielle King, 26, both of Cave Springs
Andry Joheni Sanabria, 32, and Rosario Perez, 27, both of Rogers
Ronald Gene Sprague, 52, and Laura Irene Knox, 49, both of Bella Vista
June 9
Jacob Donald Bentley, 33, and Samantha Ashley Chandler, 34, both of Bentonville
Alex Michael Clark, 27, and Kirsten Lynne Reese, 25, both of Springdale
Ashton Jeremiah Clemens, 32, and Hannah Marie Farney, 25, both of Bentonville
Ryan Paul Glidden, 47, Maryville, Mo., and Beth Ann Wennihan, 39, Burlington Junction, Mo.
Bruce Carleton Harris, 54, and Mollie Abigail Gibbs, 47, both of Washington, D.C.
Cody Alan Snell Hermans, 26, and Hannah Noel West, 28, both of Lowell
Joshua David Johnson, 40, and Laura Rebekah Jean Wilcoxon, 36, both of Rogers
Ryan Michael Kirby, 28, and Kimberly Michelle Pedersen, 25, both of Rogers
Jacob Kelly-Reed Ledbetter, 34, and Scarlett Kristine Swanson, 30, both of Centerton
Joshua John Lewis, 35, and Shena Jennell Bodnar, 40, both of Rogers
Brayden Russell Nelson, 23, Cassville, Mo., and Kayla Jo Brightman, 33, Galena, Kan.
William Howard Oligher, 36, and Kristina Ann Kelly, 39, both of Bentonville
Seth Thomas Pasley, 44, and Cheresa Agnes Hollis, 46, both of Neosho, Mo.
Garrett Owen Powell, 27, and Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Alejandro Sabogal, 47, and Stefanie Jean Laxton, 39, both of Rogers
David Joel Salinas, 27, and Leah Alexandria Hamrick, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua Heath Walker, 18, and Rheyenne Marie Abraham, 20, both of Pea Ridge
Jeffrey Shaw Wood, 56, Rogers, and Jennifer Lemmerhirt Hedges, 51, Lowell
June 12
Ryan Wayne Carlson, 30, Centerton, and Hannah Danielle Knoedl, 31, Springdale
Austin Neil Case, 27, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Kaylee Arayia Potter, 23, Colcord, Okla.
Justin Lee Hasting, 36, and Kendal Flynn Ureckis, 29, both of Lowell
Soumya Ranjan Kar Choudhury, 31, and Desirae Nichole McCutchen, 27, both of Rogers
Samuel Zachariah Kilman, 25, and Larissa Roy Stanphill, 23, both of Rogers
Mark Andrew Mendoza, 43, and Andrea Ryan Thomas, 33, both of Rogers
Randall Thomas Messenger, 75, and Faye Murray Karpman, 77, both of Rogers
Sergio Morales, 51, Prairie Grove, and Carmen Del Socorro Parra, 39, Siloam Springs
Jimi Dean Parker, 24, Commerce, Okla., and Katelyn Jo Schooley, 24, Quapaw, Okla.
Austin Tyler Smith, 25, and Emalie Nicole McCroddan, 24, both of Springdale
Garrett Walker Smith, 20, and Emily Rose Fourkiller, 18, both of Gentry
Trevor Aaron Yates, 33, and Jennifer Dawn Breeden, 27, both of Rogers
June 13
Saenghun Bahng, 29, and Alice Panwad Masters, 23, both of Rogers
Timothy Paul Carr, 43, Orion, Ill., and Heidi Lenee Hoffpauir, 33, Bentonville
Russell Nathan Franklin, 67, Rogers, and Bonnie Lou Omicinski, 61, Siloam Springs
Gary Burningham Fuller Jr., 24, Ashburn, Va., and Megan Riley Van Sweringen, 22, Bentonville
Luke Gordon Garwood, 26, and Olivia Caitlin Corr, 27, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Hunter Gray, 26, and Katelyn Elizabeth Johnson, 27, both of Columbus, Ohio
Sheldon Levi Hayes, 29, and Emily Grace Neathery, 26, both of Rogers
Jovani Martinez, 21, and Kate Ashlee Alvarado, 21, both of Springdale
Brady Jerold McAlister, 25, and Mackenzie Lauren Reed, 23, both of Rogers
Jason Darrell Moore, 42, and Julie Ann Johnson, 42, both of Lowell
Jackson Timothy Reed, 30, and Grace Kathryn Kikkebusch, 30, both of Centerton
Micahel Todd Ryan, 55, and Kristin Kay Stee, 54, both of Marengo, Iowa
June 14
Stanner Aine, 41, and Shirolyn Luther, 42, both of Rogers
Zachary Carter Alexander, 18, Bentonville, and Aubrey Nichole D'Amico, 18, Centerton
Windrunner Eagle, 28, and Mackenzie Burgess, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.
Luke Thomas Engle, 21, and Elizabeth Blake Vincent, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Brett Michael Hollingshead, 35, and Erin Colleen Edminister, 32, both of Cave Springs
Curtis Linn Lauber, 20, and Selena Lynn Richardson, 19, both of Decatur
Charles Allen Taylor, 58, and Amy Sue Good, 49, both of Rogers
Austin Senovio Vidal, 29, and Shawnna Deeann Lathrop , 25, both of Centerton
Alexander Matthew Womack, 24, and Emily Grace Duncan, 26, both of Rogers