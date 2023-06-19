Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 8-14 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 8

Troy Lee Alverson Jr., 62, and Kathryn Arlene Summers, 54, both of Siloam Springs

Daniel David Bradach III, 24, Prairie Grove, and Holly Ann Ward, 23, Rogers

Chase Michael Brody, 28, and Briley Elizabeth Pickens, 28, both of Bentonville

Cole Stephen Connor, 23, Georgetown, Texas, and Andrea Margarita Dorantes King, 23, Bentonville

Hunter Dawayne Hayes, 26, and Amber Lee Lassiter, 29, both of Gravette

Matthew Gabriel Kihm, 22, Fayetteville, and Raegan Elisabeth Holyfield, 21, Bentonville

Tyrone Lamonte Mahone, 25, and Brigitte Puga, 26, both of Bentonville

Christian Vangelis Mbappe Kangue, 29, and Ann Wambui Mugethi, 23, both of Bentonville

Aaron Joseph Paulus, 20, East Canton, Ohio, and Sofia Nicole Grace Goodrich, 21, Gravette

Mario Antonio Penate Guevara, 48, and Iris Elizabeth Flores Batres, 44, both of Rogers

Ezequiel Alanis Perea, 49, and Maria Marcelina Salazar Figueroa, 45, both of Aurora, Ill.

John-Michael Creson Regan, 26, and McKenna Danielle King, 26, both of Cave Springs

Andry Joheni Sanabria, 32, and Rosario Perez, 27, both of Rogers

Ronald Gene Sprague, 52, and Laura Irene Knox, 49, both of Bella Vista

June 9

Jacob Donald Bentley, 33, and Samantha Ashley Chandler, 34, both of Bentonville

Alex Michael Clark, 27, and Kirsten Lynne Reese, 25, both of Springdale

Ashton Jeremiah Clemens, 32, and Hannah Marie Farney, 25, both of Bentonville

Ryan Paul Glidden, 47, Maryville, Mo., and Beth Ann Wennihan, 39, Burlington Junction, Mo.

Bruce Carleton Harris, 54, and Mollie Abigail Gibbs, 47, both of Washington, D.C.

Cody Alan Snell Hermans, 26, and Hannah Noel West, 28, both of Lowell

Joshua David Johnson, 40, and Laura Rebekah Jean Wilcoxon, 36, both of Rogers

Ryan Michael Kirby, 28, and Kimberly Michelle Pedersen, 25, both of Rogers

Jacob Kelly-Reed Ledbetter, 34, and Scarlett Kristine Swanson, 30, both of Centerton

Joshua John Lewis, 35, and Shena Jennell Bodnar, 40, both of Rogers

Brayden Russell Nelson, 23, Cassville, Mo., and Kayla Jo Brightman, 33, Galena, Kan.

William Howard Oligher, 36, and Kristina Ann Kelly, 39, both of Bentonville

Seth Thomas Pasley, 44, and Cheresa Agnes Hollis, 46, both of Neosho, Mo.

Garrett Owen Powell, 27, and Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Alejandro Sabogal, 47, and Stefanie Jean Laxton, 39, both of Rogers

David Joel Salinas, 27, and Leah Alexandria Hamrick, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua Heath Walker, 18, and Rheyenne Marie Abraham, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Jeffrey Shaw Wood, 56, Rogers, and Jennifer Lemmerhirt Hedges, 51, Lowell

June 12

Ryan Wayne Carlson, 30, Centerton, and Hannah Danielle Knoedl, 31, Springdale

Austin Neil Case, 27, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Kaylee Arayia Potter, 23, Colcord, Okla.

Justin Lee Hasting, 36, and Kendal Flynn Ureckis, 29, both of Lowell

Soumya Ranjan Kar Choudhury, 31, and Desirae Nichole McCutchen, 27, both of Rogers

Samuel Zachariah Kilman, 25, and Larissa Roy Stanphill, 23, both of Rogers

Mark Andrew Mendoza, 43, and Andrea Ryan Thomas, 33, both of Rogers

Randall Thomas Messenger, 75, and Faye Murray Karpman, 77, both of Rogers

Sergio Morales, 51, Prairie Grove, and Carmen Del Socorro Parra, 39, Siloam Springs

Jimi Dean Parker, 24, Commerce, Okla., and Katelyn Jo Schooley, 24, Quapaw, Okla.

Austin Tyler Smith, 25, and Emalie Nicole McCroddan, 24, both of Springdale

Garrett Walker Smith, 20, and Emily Rose Fourkiller, 18, both of Gentry

Trevor Aaron Yates, 33, and Jennifer Dawn Breeden, 27, both of Rogers

June 13

Saenghun Bahng, 29, and Alice Panwad Masters, 23, both of Rogers

Timothy Paul Carr, 43, Orion, Ill., and Heidi Lenee Hoffpauir, 33, Bentonville

Russell Nathan Franklin, 67, Rogers, and Bonnie Lou Omicinski, 61, Siloam Springs

Gary Burningham Fuller Jr., 24, Ashburn, Va., and Megan Riley Van Sweringen, 22, Bentonville

Luke Gordon Garwood, 26, and Olivia Caitlin Corr, 27, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Hunter Gray, 26, and Katelyn Elizabeth Johnson, 27, both of Columbus, Ohio

Sheldon Levi Hayes, 29, and Emily Grace Neathery, 26, both of Rogers

Jovani Martinez, 21, and Kate Ashlee Alvarado, 21, both of Springdale

Brady Jerold McAlister, 25, and Mackenzie Lauren Reed, 23, both of Rogers

Jason Darrell Moore, 42, and Julie Ann Johnson, 42, both of Lowell

Jackson Timothy Reed, 30, and Grace Kathryn Kikkebusch, 30, both of Centerton

Micahel Todd Ryan, 55, and Kristin Kay Stee, 54, both of Marengo, Iowa

June 14

Stanner Aine, 41, and Shirolyn Luther, 42, both of Rogers

Zachary Carter Alexander, 18, Bentonville, and Aubrey Nichole D'Amico, 18, Centerton

Windrunner Eagle, 28, and Mackenzie Burgess, 26, both of Stilwell, Okla.

Luke Thomas Engle, 21, and Elizabeth Blake Vincent, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Brett Michael Hollingshead, 35, and Erin Colleen Edminister, 32, both of Cave Springs

Curtis Linn Lauber, 20, and Selena Lynn Richardson, 19, both of Decatur

Charles Allen Taylor, 58, and Amy Sue Good, 49, both of Rogers

Austin Senovio Vidal, 29, and Shawnna Deeann Lathrop , 25, both of Centerton

Alexander Matthew Womack, 24, and Emily Grace Duncan, 26, both of Rogers