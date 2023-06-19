Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

June 5

Hard Luck Cafe

501 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Observed debris inside the ice machine.

Core violations: Back door has a gap allowing an opening to the outside.

La Finca Market

1804 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice buildup on the bottom left corner of walk-in freezer door.

La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza

3505 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Food in hot-holding is not at 135 degrees or above: mac and cheese sauce 108 degrees, al dente 113 degrees and meatballs 112 degrees. Stuffed mushrooms and whipped cream cheese are not at 41 degrees or below in the appetizer prep. Sections of the pizza prep table are not holding foods at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Neither person in charge was able to answer questions that were asked about the day-to-day food safety aspects of their job. The person in charge shall demonstrate knowledge of the responsibility to prevent transmission of foodborne disease by a food employee by describing the symptoms associated with foodborne disease transmission and explaining how the person in charge, food employees and conditional employees comply with reporting responsibilities and exclusion or restriction of food employees. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

Core violations: Certified food manager certificate hanging in facility is for the district manager who does not work at the facility regularly. If another person holds a food manager certificate, submit a copy to the local health inspector. No sanitizer on location for the three-compartment sink. Stuffed mushrooms and whipped cream cheese not date-marked as needed. Thermometer is not reading accurately. Contact pest control professional to assist with fly control in the facility. Containers under the dough sheeting table are not covered. Managers working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

1610 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Broken tiles missing pieces in front of cook line and warewashing sinks.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and cooler. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Scoop without handle being used to dispense coleslaw from bulk container. Styrofoam cup being used as scoop in bulk coleslaw container.

Starbucks

3811 Bella Vista Way, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No dish-temp plate or heat test strips to measure the heat sanitizer temperature in the dish machine.

Core violations: None

Superbly Donuts

271 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Cases of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Egg patties, sausage and ham not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bulk container lids broken and held together with tape.

Sushi House

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Men's restroom lacking hand soap. No parasite destruction information available.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area.

Taco Bell

602 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired Dec. 30, 2022.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in back kitchen area.

Core violations: None

June 6

Acropolis

905 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of grease and food residue throughout prep area and other areas of kitchen. Accumulation of miscellaneous items throughout kitchen area.

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles in kitchen not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Dishes containing food from the previous days lunch sitting on a cart in the kitchen. Small container of non-facility pasta in the refrigerator.

Harps - Food Store

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwash sink in meat department. Sink also had some chemical bottles inside handwash basin.

Core violations: None

Harps - Bakery/Deli

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Employee touched round cake with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate certified food safety manager certificate. Large ice buildup in walk-in freezer is causing ice to accumulate on packaged food items. Dust buildup in back deli/bakery area on ceiling and shelves.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

875 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee drinking from an open can while cutting raw meat. Containers of salsa stored below packages of raw meat. Meat had dripped on the lid of one of the containers of salsa. Some pieces of chicharrons not at 135 degrees or above. Salsa in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. Employee used a cloth towel to dry hands. No date-marking on rice, beans, pico, salsa, ham or grease. No thermometer in the cooler used for cheese. Clean containers that are used to transport food from Springdale to this location are being stored in the mop sink.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee washed hands at the three-compartment sink. Rice, beans and cut vegetables prepared at the Springdale location are not marked with contents, ingredients and address where prepared. Coating wearing off the racks in the meat case. Surfaces are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Modoko

5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine.

Core violations: Handwashing sinks lack signage. Boxes of cabbage, onions and eggs on floor of walk-in cooler. Boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Buildup of black residue on ceiling of ice machine.

Natural State Beer Company

5214 W. Village Parkway, Suite 140, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No test strips available at time of inspection.

Saffron Indian Cuisine

5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers

Priority violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sinks. Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. Flats of eggs and minced garlic stored in prep table at 50 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sinks lacking signage. Bags of onions stored on floor in dry storage area; containers of food stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. Using single-service plastic bowls as scoops in rice warmer and spices. Missing and broken tiles in kitchen creating a surface that is not smooth or easily cleanable.

Taqueria El Rancho

715 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Employee handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Not all foods in the finish prep table are at 41 degrees or below. Pans of beans in walk-in 2 are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The finish on the swinging doors between the back and kitchen is wearing off exposing the raw wood beneath and the seal is torn away. Several ceiling tiles missing due to roof leak. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Pan on the floor under leaking area is catching condensation but not all of it, repeat violation

Taqueria Real Jacona Restaurant

1713 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Priority violations: Salsa and pico at 55 degrees in cold-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Texas Roadhouse

2922 S. 26th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical dish machine at the bar. Spray bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: None

Tokyo House of Rogers

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handsink nearest dish machine lacking paper towels.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Frozen beef being thawed in empty prep sink. Multiple large buffet plates have cracked, chipped or broken edges.

June 7

Antojitos Arcoiris

817 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Small preparation table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: No dates on food as needed, repeat violation.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Removed carpet from inside the shed and the plywood from the other. Stove, back of stove and exhaust vent visibly dirty.

Arepa Power

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Cheese in the prep table at 49 degrees and chicken salad at 47 degrees in the prep table. Observed the prep table refrigerator is overstuffed and the prep table does not have enough pans in the top of the unit to keep the cold air from escaping. Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap at the handwashing sink.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Bar Cleeta

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No disclosure that oysters and beef tartare is served raw.

Core violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Casa Castillo - Terra

2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available.

Fresh Ideas Management at JBU - 1

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility has multiple people who hold a certified food manager certificate. Provide copies to inspector within 10 days.

Fresh Ideas Management at JBU - 2

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility has multiple people who hold a certified food manager certificate. Provide copies to inspector within 10 days.

Grateful Greek

1423 Concord St., Lowell

Priority violations: Food court uses a frost free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

La Pasadita

803 E. Main St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Los Parceros Colombian

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: Package of raw chicken stored in contact with packages of hot dogs and packages of shredded cheese. Fruit puree at 44 degrees in the refrigerator. Water connection is to a frost free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

1900 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Gravy being held at 108 degrees and marinara being held at 88 degrees in hot-holding well. Roasted chicken beneath prep table being held at 52 degrees and shredded cheese being held at 50 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No hand towels at handwashing sink in bar area. Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of container.

Core violations: Handwashing sink at bar lacking signage.

Preacher's Son

201 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice machine has been repaired with duct tape.

Susie Q Malt Shop

614 N. Second St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

June 8

Beaver Lake Bistro

14528 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Priority violations: Package of raw chicken stored on the lid of the container of chili in the prep table refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Noncontact food surface has some buildup of grease and debris such as the flooring equipment. Permit expired on May 31, 2023.

Chuckle's Watering Hole at SVCC

7001 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Door handle, door and gasket below frozen drink station visibly dirty.

Eat My Catfish

2011 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 440, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee stirring and preparing food in handwashing sink in kitchen. No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink near dish area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Less than 100 ppm quaternary ammonium sanitizer in cloth buckets.

El Pueblito de la Caja

14340 Arkansas 12, Rogers

Priority violations: Queso made on June 7, 2023, was at 57 degrees in large containers in the refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Flats of raw shell eggs stored on a shelf over containers of ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. Posted permit expired Feb. 28, 2023.

Pinnacle Country Club - Pool Snack Bar

38 S. Fiddlesticks Trail, Rogers

Priority violations: Portioned cups of chicken salad stored above the load line are not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Food items are not date-marked as required.

Core violations: None

South Market

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Texas de Brazil

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1510, Rogers

Priority violations: No hand cleanser available at handsink in kitchen.

Priority foundation violations: Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 155 degrees. Bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: Chicken thawing in sink with no running water. No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing buckets and sanitizer not dispensing from wall mount.

The Captains Seat

1 Prairie Creek Marina Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Portions of the flooring in the kitchen and warewashing area do not have coving. Some of the ceiling tiles were not put back in place due to construction work on the air conditioning. In addition, a portion of the kitchen ceiling is not enclosed.

Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie

110 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Boxes of raw shell eggs stored at room temperature (roughly around 78 degrees).

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Light bulb is currently not working in walk-in freezer.

June 9

Daylight Donut

405 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employees not washing hands prior to putting on gloves and doing various tasks and checking phone. No stoppers to the three-compartment sink and a buildup of food debris on the mixer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Elizabeth Richardson Center

1300 N. Patriot Park, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food is prepared at the Siloam Springs Senior Center and delivered to the facility. Food items delivered during this inspection were not within allowable temperature ranges. However, food is prepared, delivered and served within the allowable four hour limit for food safety. A quaternary ammonium compound solution shall be used at a minimum temperature of 75 degrees and be used as indicated by the manufacturer's use directions included in the labeling.

Core violations: None

Siloam Pizza

200 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Foods in the walk in are at 45 degrees. Thermometer reading 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Case of cheese sauce on the floor in the back area. Employee sitting on the pallet of flour bags.

Steve's Kitchen

20276 Falling Springs Road, Decatur

Priority violations: Sour cream at 60 degrees, salsa at 60 degrees and pork at 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: The door was open with no screening and the serving window is left open and flies were in the mobile.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No sanitizer bucket used to store wiping clothes and instead Clorox wipes were being used to sanitize food contact surface.

Williams Soul Food Truck

630 Saddlehorn Drive, Centerton

Priority violations: Container of raw shell eggs stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat food and package of raw lamb chops stored in contact with a wrapped raw onion.

Priority foundation violations: No hot water to the handwashing sink.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 5 -- Airship Pumphouse, 802 N.W. A St., Bentonville; Bearded Chops Market, 308 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; CCSS Childcare Facility, 920 S. Carl St., Bldg. 4, Suites 1-3, Siloam Springs; Crepes Paulette, 100 S.W. Eighth St., Suite 4, Bentonville; El Rinconcito Restaurant, 1803 S. Eighth St., Suite 10, Rogers

June 6 -- Conifer, 321 S.E. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville; Crows Nest Cafe, 420 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; First Friends Preschool and After School, 905 S. 13th St., Rogers; First Watch, 5206 Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers; Young Chefs Academy, 5208 W. Village Parkway, Suite 6, Rogers

June 7 -- Bubble & Bean, 1902 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Green Valley Bible Camp - Kitchen, 3100 Monte Ne Road, Rogers; Green Valley Bible Camp - Store, 3100 Monte Ne Road, Rogers; Little Martians Learning Center, 2808 W. Walnut St., Rogers; The Dutch Oven On Wheels, 427 N. 37th Place, Rogers; Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center, 1301 W. Persimmon St., Rogers

June 8 -- Brain Freeze Sno & Whips, 604 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Pinnacle Driving Range - Snack Bar, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive, Rogers; St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St., Bentonville; The Chill Zone, N.E. Third St., Bentonville; Tikiz of NWA, 507 S.W. C St., Bentonville

June 9 -- Raspas Renata, 825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs