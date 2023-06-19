COLUMNIST: Skip the shrimp plate

This is Fish Are Friends, Not Food Week. (Thank you, "Finding Nemo," for the motto.) Although I no longer eat fish, my childhood was inconsistent with that catchphrase.

On one hand, aquatic animals were indeed beloved companions. My goldfish, Bronzy, lovingly named after his shimmering bronze scales (creative, I know), would wait for me to come home from school each day, swimming up to greet me. On every trip to the coast, I'd admire the crabs on the beach, watching as they gently kicked the sand away in search of food. I read with fascination and wonder about Earth's complex sea life, and yet I ignored any connection that these same beings were on my dinner plate.

I always had an affinity for animals, and a kind heart, as my mother would say. But people who care about animals do not eat them. Once I finally made that connection, I went pescatarian. I removed cows, turkeys, pigs and chickens from my diet, but as a Marylander, I proudly continued to eat crabs in a state famous for them. I thought I was doing no harm. I was saving the animals who mattered "most."

But fish, from goldfish to tilapia, are curious creatures capable of experiencing pain. They have intricate internal worlds. They interact with one another, recognize human faces, and become excited when they see their friends.

Just like humans, lobsters carry their young for nine months, can live to be more than 100 years old, and enjoy long-distance seasonal vacations. They use signals to explore their surroundings and establish social relationships.

Crabs are able to retain information and learn from their mistakes. And like lobsters, crabs feel and react to pain.

Octopuses are one of the planet's smartest species. They can figure out how to unscrew a jar after watching a human do it. They have personalities. An octopus decorates its ocean home with aesthetically pleasing objects they happen to find on its journeys.

As I learned about who these animals are, it became inevitable: I removed sea life from my plate.

Consuming animals is bad for your health. A recent study found that eating just a single fish pulled from a U.S. lake or river could be equivalent to drinking water tainted with "forever chemicals" for a month. Eating shrimp means you're also eating the unappetizing parasites that make up their diet.

You'll even reduce your environmental footprint, because going vegan is also better for the planet. As a result of commercial fishing, 90 percent of large fish populations have been exterminated since the 1970s. Fish farming is even worse, discharging waste and pesticides into ecologically fragile coastal waters. Our delicate aquatic ecosystem requires conservation and compassion.

Don't think about going vegan; do it. Consider the individual, and think about who, not what, is on your plate. It's the kindest choice you could ever make.

Emily Jones is the manager of written communications for the PETA Foundation.