Conway planners to meet Tuesday to discuss controversial housing development

The Conway Planning Commission on Tuesday will discuss a planned unit development that has received backlash from different groups in the community.

Residents were first introduced to the development plan -- which is titled "Ivy Ridge PUD" -- in an April public information meeting, which is required by city zoning code.

A second meeting, which was not mandatory, was held on May 25 for community members to see the revised plan for the development following concerns expressed in the first meeting.

Developer John Pennington with Nickels LLC said the goal of the project is to provide more affordable housing to Ward 3.

"We believe for a community to thrive adequate housing should be available for all walks of life," Pennington said. "This includes our target market of young professionals, downsizing retirees and families who desire their children to have convenient access to schools. Ivy Ridge seeks to address all of these groups by offering smaller square footage in a highly sought-after area. To achieve this goal, density per acre must increase for the economics to allow the project to be feasible."

The proposed development, if approved, will allow for the contracting of 62 single-family detached lots.

Other features of the development include a connected walkway to Woodrow Cummins Elementary, an internal sidewalk ribbon system, minimum two-car garages, enclosed fenced backyards, a crosswalk at the entrance and more, according to a justification letter by Pennington addressed to the Planning Commission.

In total, the rezoning submission by Pennington involves 11.60 acres "immediately south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School on Padgett Road in Ward 3 of the City of Conway."

Comments made by residents in the two public information meetings note concerns regarding drainage in the area, use of wetlands, traffic density and fears that the homes might be too "cookie cutter."

"There's a place for those but not in West Conway," one person at the May 25 meeting said. "That is not where that type of development deserves to be."

Another person used a few moments at the May meeting to ask planning staff to think about the reputation Conway will have if they approve the production of "cookie cutter" homes.

"Conway is known as the city of colleges," he said. "Lately, it's been called the city of roundabouts. That's OK. If we keep letting these cookie cutter houses every place that they can put a house on -- Conway is going to be known as the city of colleges, the city of roundabouts and the city of cookie cutter houses. I don't want that to happen."

One resident spoke about Spencer Lake and the concerns of drainage and runoff in the area.

"That lake used to be crystal clear," she said. "It's brown. It's horrible. I don't want to see that continue."

Another resident expressed concerns about wildlife in the area and the concern that planned development there might endanger several species.

"We have deer that go through on a regular basis, we have Red-shouldered hawks and we have a number of species that would probably be endangered by a larger population and some of the lake concerns."

Landon Sanders with the Sanders Firm in Conway is representing Pennington in the unit proposal and addressed concerns from residents at both meetings.

Despite understanding where the residents were coming from regarding the wildlife, Sanders could not provide much of a solution.

"Conway is expanding, guys," Sanders said in the May meeting. "I'm sorry that it could present issues for wildlife. Undoubtedly, it will. I do appreciate your concern, but if this development goes through I don't think we can make it a safe haven for deer or hawks or whatever."

Sanders also touched on the concerns relating to the lake and drainage, citing that under approval by the city, the project will have to follow all state and federal regulations relating to drainage.

According to the letter submitted by Pennington, the new Ivy Ridge plan is a 52% reduction from the first proposed development plan.

"The initial submission included 133 townhouses arranged mostly in [five] plex buildings," he wrote. "Before our [first] public information meeting we received tremendous pushback from concerned citizens and planning staff was not in favor of the initial request. We opted to revise the proposal before our [first] public meeting."

Pennington reiterated that the final design was not complete prior to the first public meeting.

"We voluntarily held a [second] public meeting for the current proposal," Pennington said. "The current Ivy Ridge proposal represents a 52 [percent] unit reduction from our first iteration and exclusively single-family detached homes."

Pennington also listed in his letter the price of other homes for sale in Ward 3 in Conway.

Pennington wrote that "39 properties are listed for sale, and 29 are under contract and pending sale. Of the 10 units remaining, the least expensive home is $288,000.00, with an average asking price of $536,000.00 and a median of $422,000.00. Ivy Ridge's proposal seeks to supply to the market a product that is non-existent in this part of Conway."

Conway School Board member David Naylor was present in the second public meeting and asked Sanders to explain why the proposal is requesting a rezone from its current A-1 zone to a PUD, rather than submitting to be zoned as R-1.

Under Conway city zoning, A-1 (Agricultural District) is designed "to preserve and protect prime agricultural lands and to protect undeveloped areas from intensive use until a use pattern is approved." The acres are currently zoned as A-1.

The R-1 zoning is described as a one-family residential district, according to Conway's zoning manual.

Sanders said the use of submitting the request as a planned unit development instead of R-1 will ultimately allow the developers/applicants to better protect the neighbors.

PUD zoning, as described by Conway zoning requirements, are intended for developments that "might otherwise be impractical or impossible to implement through traditional zoning."

"PUDs are better for neighbors," Sanders said in May. "They have more restrictions you can place on them to protect the neighbors. All of these things that we're doing to try to accommodate [residents], that wouldn't necessarily be available with an R-1. PUDs are more of a custom zone so we can do these things."

Additional concerns from residents in the second meeting included the location of the walking path to the elementary school and its closeness to the school's dumpster and truck loading area, lack of fencing between the units and the school and more.

One resident noted that the newly revised proposal is significantly better than the original development plan, but reiterated that the concerns of many residents still stand.

As of May 25, Conway's planning staff has not yet given a recommendation of support to residents regarding the plan for development.

"I believe the justification letter speaks for itself," Pennington said in an email Friday. "I would prefer to reserve comment until after the planning commission has had a chance to review. Our focus is to convince the planning commission and city council that Ivy ridge is an acceptable plan and decision makers see the value in our proposed project."

The planning commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the meeting will be open to the public.

Those with concerns or questions related to the planned development are encouraged by Conway's Director of Planning and Development Kris Paxton to email planning@conwayarkansas.gov or call his office directly.