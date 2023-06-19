Dee Blackwell to resign as Fort Smith School Board president

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Public School Board President Dee Blackwell will officially submit her resignation letter to the board today, announcing an unplanned resignation due to family health challenges.

Blackwell joined the board in March 2020 as the representative for Zone 3. She was reelected last year after the zones were redrawn. Her term is set to expire in March 2024.

The school board plans to act upon its annual election of officers and discuss the options for filling Blackwell's seat during its meeting tonight.

"As our board president, Ms. Blackwell has been a leader of professionalism and integrity," board member Talicia Richardson said. "The board extends its heartfelt support and prayers to her and her family. We kindly ask others to exercise sensitivity and respect her privacy during this difficult time. We assure everyone that the board of education will oversee the smooth transition of filling her seat while ensuring continuity in governance."

The district released a press release extending its sincere appreciation for Blackwell's dedicated service and tireless hours of work.

"Ms. Blackwell has exemplified exceptional leadership as board president. Her professional facilitation skills during board meetings helped the district achieve significant milestones gracefully and efficiently," Superintendent Terry Morawski said. "Her commitment to the work and love for our school community reflects a mighty heart. Her passion and dedication will be missed."