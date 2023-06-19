EF2 tornado in Logan County causes damage early Sunday, but no injuries reported

Strong storms cut through parts of Arkansas early Sunday, including a tornado in the River Valley.

The tornado was confirmed by radar between 1 and 1:30 a.m. near Scranton in Logan County, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Chicken houses were destroyed, barns were damaged, and trees fell on houses and cars, the weather service reported.

There have been no reports of injuries from the storm, according to a Facebook post by Logan County Emergency Management.

"There were homes with roof damage and several poultry farms with roofs damaged," the post states. It also notes there are many downed power poles and lines and there is no prediction on how long the power will be out.

With estimated winds of 120 mph, this was categorized as an EF2 tornado, according to a preliminary report provided by the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The report said the tornado touched down just downstream of Prairie Mountain southwest of Fox Road before spanning over 5 miles in five minutes.

Shortly after, the tornado continued northeast crossing Arkansas 288, removing the roofing material of a house and damaging chicken houses.

"The tornado crossed [Arkansas] 109 and Hillcrest Lane ... uprooting trees, removing the roofing material off of an outbuilding and completely flattening another," the preliminary report said. "The tornado continued northeast crossing Stoney Point Road, Weiterer Road, Grenwelge Lane, to the intersection of Dublin Road and [Arkansas] 197 at Dublin."

The storm left thousands without power, according to the website PowerOutage.us. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, about 8,800 customers in the River Valley still lacked power, including 3,284 in Sebastian County and 2,318 in Logan County, the website reported. Nearly 50,000 people statewide were without power.

By 8 p.m., only two customers were without power in Logan County, with 2,321 customers without power in Sebastian County and an estimated 22,867 customers without power statewide, according to PowerOutage.us and Entergy.com.

A separate storm moved across Oklahoma and into Northwest Arkansas early Sunday, with the weather service reporting wind gusts of 70-80 mph. It mainly affected Benton County, starting about 1:30 a.m.