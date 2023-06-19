Eighth Street widening project in front of Walmart home office moves along in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Another part of the Southwest Eighth Street widening project is set to open July 7, a city official said.

The closure, which began in November, is between South Walton Boulevard and Southwest A Street. The Walmart home office is along that stretch of road. The stretch of Eighth Street from Southwest I Street to South Walton Boulevard opened in November when this last phase of work began.

Improvements will include four lanes, a center median and some center-turn lanes along with new curbs and gutters, said Jarrod Brightwell, city staff engineer.

The $26.9 million Eighth Street project is being built in phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street -- a span of about 1.4 miles, Dennis Birge, city transportation director, previously said.

Money for the project comes from the city, state, the Walton Family Foundation and private funding, according to the city.

Crossland Heavy Construction is the contractor, Brightwell said.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus, which is under construction. Walmart will build the section of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

A portion of Southwest Eighth Street, basically a few hundred feet, to the light at the intersection at South Walton Boulevard, is open.

The next full closure will be at the intersection of Eighth and Southwest A streets, starting July 10. Work should last four to six weeks, according to the city.

From there, the next full closure will be from the South Main Street intersection to Southeast C Street. From there to J Street, road widening will be done without a full closure. Work will be done on the north side of the street and then the south, Brightwell said.

As the Eighth Street widening work moves east toward J Street, temporary artwork put in by Thaden School at the intersection of South Main and Southwest Eighth streets will be removed. "Benton County Agricultural Grid (Bird's-Eye View)" went on the asphalt at the intersection earlier this year.

The intersection of Eighth and Main streets marks the northwest corner of the Thaden campus and separates the school from Heroes Coffee and Crepes Paulette, two popular after-school destinations, teacher Sam Slaton said. The intersection with a four-way stop lacked pedestrian infrastructure and signs, creating a dangerous environment, Slaton said. The students' plan came from an urban studies class Slaton teaches.

All phases for which the city is responsible should be complete by late summer 2024, Birge said.

Call the Street Department at (479) 271-3130 for more information on the Eighth Street project.