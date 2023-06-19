Giants begin to show plenty of punch

LOS ANGELES -- The big, scary Dodgers don't seem so menacing now, do they?

With a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon, the Giants completed a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium for the first time in more than a decade and only the sixth time since the teams moved west in 1958. Outscoring their archrivals 29-8 over the course of the weekend, their most runs ever in a three-game series here, it couldn't have come in much more convincing fashion.

In three games, the Giants seemed to vanquish any leftover demons from a season ago, when they went 1-8 here and lost 14 times to the Dodgers.

Logan Webb, who earned the win Sunday with seven innings of two-run ball, took a wider-angle view. The win was their seventh in a row and clinched a perfect 6-0 record on the road trip, which started with another three-game sweep in St. Louis, something the Giants accomplished for only the fifth time in franchise history.

"What are we, 70 games into the season?" Webb said. "It is cool, but there's a long way to go. I think we're more excited about the road trip in itself than the three games here."

Scott Alexander, who re-aggravated his strained hamstring in the ninth, understood the magnitude of the sweep. He has experienced both sides of the rivalry, pitching in Los Angeles from 2018-21. (That did not buy him any goodwill with the fans, who began booing during his injury delay, as well as Casey Schmitt's, after he was hit by a pitch in the right elbow.)

"I think everyone here enjoyed it," he said. "I know they've got a lot of injured guys, but that's the game. We started off the season with a bunch of injuries early on, too. Good teams capitalize on situations like that, and I think we have a really good team."

As for the ill-timed outbursts from the sell-out crowd of 52,307, Webb said, "I'm not too happy about that." While Alexander added, "These people are used to waiting five hours in line to get sandwiches, but they can't wait five minutes for someone to get off the field? After playing here for a couple years, I know that boos are part of being here, one way or another."

It had been more than a decade since the Giants' last swept a series of at least three games at Dodger Stadium. The winning pitchers that series, Aug. 20-22, 2012, were Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum and Matt Cain. A rookie Brandon Crawford started only one of the games, entering as a defensive replacement in the other two.

The long-due sweep of their bitter rivals made for a sweet ending to one of the best road trips in franchise history. They have won seven in a row overall, nine in a row away from Oracle Park and 11 of their 15 games since the calendar turned to June. A team that finished Mother's Day with a 17-23 record improved to 39-32 on Father's Day; the Giants' 22-9 record in that span is the best in the majors, enough to climb a season-high seven games over .500 and overtake the Dodgers for second place in the NL West.

The last time their record was this far above water was June 23 of last season, about a month before they visited Dodger Stadium and were swept over four games out of the All-Star break, the start of a seven-game losing streak that sank their season.

At this point last season, the Giants owned the exact same record: 39-32. All to say, there's a lot of baseball left to be played. If the Giants proved nothing else this weekend, it should at least be entertaining.