GUEST COLUMN: Fort Smith committed to meeting environmental responsibilities

Readers of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's June 13 editorial regarding the city of Fort Smith consent decree will benefit from some additional information to ensure a more accurate understanding of the situation. The city of Fort Smith entered a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce sanitary sewer overflows, or SSOs.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that all water that is discharged into the Arkansas River has undergone proper treatment. The city takes its responsibility for water quality seriously and adheres to strict regulations.

There are occasions when overflows occur during wet weather conditions. The current Fort Smith consent decree (as in most cities located on waterways) is focused on wet weather discharges of significantly diluted flows. It is crucial to note that the majority of these overflows do not actually reach any bodies of water.

The city has made significant progress on fixing the overflows identified within its waterways and is actively collaborating with the EPA, DOJ, and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to address all issues documented as it relates to the consent decree. The city:

Has invested money in equalization basins and the repair of sewer lines and manholes.

Is on track to spend over $15 million for three projects associated with the consent decree in 2023.

Has several consent decree projects still within its bidding process and several projects in progress.

Through the successful implementation of the terms of the consent decree, the city has completed the required annual reports through the current year to provide residents and interested parties with progress updates.

The city of Fort Smith is committed to complying with our environmental responsibilities.

Ahead of the city's entry into the consent decree, the city initiated an unprecedented 167 percent sewer rate increase between 2015-2017 to fund the consent decree program. The city borrowed millions of dollars on top of that and put in place a sales and use tax for the sewer system. Last year, the voters approved to extend that sales and use tax with the funds dedicated to consent decree projects. Like any city, we need to keep utility rates affordable, and we need to relentlessly strive to ensure our dollars are being spent wisely.

Even when met with major obstacles (the historic 2019 flood, which resulted in years-long damage to our system, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and other headwinds), the city has made significant investments and has dramatically reduced sewer overflows.

However, the original 12-year schedule in the consent decree needs to be extended given the increase in program costs from approximately $450 million to upwards of twice that amount. The city continues to work cooperatively with federal and state agencies to identify the appropriate technical plans and develop a reasonable implementation schedule to guide our future sewer system investments.

It is important to note that almost every city with a federal sewer consent decree has had their decree modified -- some multiple times (Kansas City, Mo., has had four already). The city continues to work collaboratively with the agencies to identify the appropriate path forward that is both effective and affordable to address our remaining sewer challenges.

While I understand the concerns raised in the editorial, the city has been proactive, not resistant, to working alongside federal and state agencies to fully address and fix the issues outlined in the consent decree. In fact, city administration and directors met with our congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., to discuss further the current state of the consent decree.

I am confident in our city to protect the environment and the well-being of our community as it executes the consent decree.