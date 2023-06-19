DEAR READERS: Did you know that 91% of the plastic we place in our recycle bins was not even used? We need to find a better way to package items rather than putting them in plastic. We also need to take that 91% down to zero. Other countries have, so why haven't we?

According to a Greenpeace Report, only about 5% to 6% of plastic in the United States is recyclable. Personally, I think that's a disgrace. Aluminum cans, on the other hand, are recycled the most because they can be recycled over and over. So, there is no excuse for not recycling aluminum cans.

Only about 27% of glass is recycled, although 100% of glass should be reused. (This is according to cen.acs.org.) Glass could have one of the highest reusable rates, and yet only one third is actually reused out of more than 10 million tons of glass submitted every year for recycling. Paper has a reusable rate of about 68%. It can only be used five, or perhaps six, times before the paper becomes too degraded to reuse.

So, what can't be recycled? Food, furniture and most packing waste. Does food surprise you? Americans waste far too much food, while so many people go hungry. That is a tragedy.

The truth is, our recycling system in America is broken. I realize there are some viable reasons as to why more of our plastic is not reusable, mostly due to public health concerns. But, overall, we are doing a poor job of recycling.

Write to your congresspeople and ask them to find a better solution for recycling. Other countries around the globe are doing better than we are with recycling. Why not find out how they do things, then improve on their recycling methods?

This planet belongs to all of us. Let's make it better for the next generation.

P.S. Keep recycling as much as you can. It will get better!

DEAR HELOISE: Please remind drivers to turn on their headlights in bad weather. I know so many think their running lights are enough, but in places like where I live, running lights only show up when you're too close to stop in time. Here in Fresno, we get a lot of wrecks due to the fog that rolls in from the coast. I drive slowly, but I've come close to running into someone who only used their running lights.

-- Kathy A.,

Fresno, Calif.

