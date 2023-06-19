His own worst enemy

Based on what we know thus far, a reasonable person could be excused for believing:

That Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted over her mishandling of classified material, and that the failure to do so flowed from the corruption of then FBI Director James Comey.

That "Russia-gate" was a hoax cooked up by the Clinton campaign designed to prevent the election of Donald Trump and thereafter delegitimize his presidency.

That the FBI and other powerful federal actors interfered in the 2020 presidential election to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and help elect Joe Biden.

That Attorney General Merrick Garland has been sitting on serious accusations that Biden accepted bribes and used his influence to enrich himself and his family as vice president.

Yes, based on the evidence, it is possible to believe all those things.

But, again, based on the evidence, it is also possible to believe that Trump fully deserved to be indicted for his theft of and refusal to return highly sensitive classified documents.

The key is not what to think about the case based on what one thinks about Trump, as has been predictably the case for so many pundits, but how to think about it in the abstract, in the sense of properly applied justice.

As Jeffrey Blehar notes in National Review (hardly a Democratic Party house organ), "Imagine yourself in the shoes of special counsel Jack Smith for a moment. You are brought onto this case to investigate potential misdeeds involving Donald Trump and classified information, and this is what you turn up: Not only did the former president intentionally steal some of America's most critical national-security secrets for his private amusement and store them in recklessly insecure ways; he attempted to conceal possession of them and later refused to return them. It's not simply that he broke the law, as in past tense; he was continuing to break the law, and in ways that were dangerous as well as contemptuous. ... At that point, you have to prosecute."

An indictment isn't, of course, a conviction, but a challenge can be issued to anyone who might be tempted to still reflexively defend Trump: Consider the evidence the indictment contains and try to conceive of a response that would invalidate that evidence in such a fashion that Trump's innocence could still be presumed.

To the contrary, the hunch is that if Trump hadn't been indicted it would have in future been impossible to indict anyone for mishandling classified documents, given the incriminating material contained in the indictment, much of it coming from the horse's mouth itself (Trump).

If two wrongs don't make a right, there is even less reason to believe that a third would, and there is no logical reason why Hillary having skated and Biden thus far having done so means that Trump should.

Whether a separate system of justice exists that favors Democrats and punishes Republicans is an important question, but one which necessarily sits apart from the question of whether Trump is guilty of the charges against him.

The only way to back out of a destructive cul-de-sac of politicized justice is to treat cases on their legal merits, politics aside. That this hasn't happened when it should have makes it all the more urgent that it happen now.

The idea that we can correct a system of politicized justice by more politicized justice is akin to arguing that because Party A got away with murder, Party B and all others should be allowed to as well.

We don't need to mention the names Biden or Clinton to impartially assess (as a jury eventually will do) whether Trump did what the indictment claims he did, and if he did do even some of those things, then a reasonable person would conclude that it would be sheer folly to let him anywhere near the White House again, not just on grounds that he violated the law, but because only someone staggeringly stupid would violate it in such a fashion.

It is sad that we have come to this; that we attempt to excuse the wrongdoing of each of the last three nominees for president put up by our two major political parties by pointing out the wrongdoing of the other ones.

Those rushing to defend Trump must tell us why they think his behavior was somehow acceptable (rather than atrocious) and therefore address the particulars of the indictment. That he's the victim of selective prosecution doesn't matter if he actually did what it accuses him of doing.

It might also help if Republicans stop putting forth specious arguments in Trump's defense that demonstrate only their shamelessness and ignorance of the law (such that the documents in question were covered by the Presidential Records Act, which applies only to personal material--diaries, letters to friends, etc.--and most definitely not classified reports generated by federal agencies).

We are thus left with three, and only three, relevant questions:

What kind of person would do the things that the indictment against Trump says he did?

What kind of person would still, if knowing that Trump did those things, give him their vote?

And, finally, for those who would, what would it take to not?

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.