Hog commit Pope thrilled with visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas 4-star athlete commitment Juju Pope was reassured about his decision after officially visiting the Razorbacks over the weekend.

Pope, 6-0, 195, of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, and Louisville on April 8 after visiting Fayetteville on March 4.

His latest visit was a hit.

“The visit went well. I like Arkansas,” Pope said. “That’s the big reason why I committed, the feeling of the town [and] the coaches are cool.”

Pope is being recruited as an athlete and could play running back or defensive back at Arkansas. He said defensive coordinator Travis Williams and running backs coach Jimmy Smith are wanting him on their side of the ball.

“Both coaches want me. One wants me to play running back and one wants me to play DB, but Coach Pitt said he just wants me on the team,” he said. “I don’t even know what I want to play right now.”

He recorded 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception, 9 pass breakups, and also rushed 41 times for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Saturday was his favorite day of the visit. Pope and the other eight official visitors were able to see where they would live their first year in Fayetteville.

“Saturday, we had a lot of stuff to do,” Pope said. “We went to the Marshalls (apartment complex) and visited where all the freshmen stay. Then going out last night with our host.”

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 18 linebacker and No. 215 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He said Mississippi State and South Alabama are trying to change his mind.

“That ain’t going to happen,” he said.