Madelyn Grogan, the Washington Pavilion's director of education, programming and exhibits, said a velociraptor displayed outside the Sioux Falls, S.D., arts and science center "fortunately ... was not damaged" when the statue was swiped by three teens.

Michael Haley, South Carolina National Guard major and husband of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, deployed for a yearlong stint as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard stated is providing support in the Horn of Africa.

Brian Warecki, senior vice president of communications for the Pittsburgh Pirates, said in a statement that despite a bus driver being arrested for driving under the influence, "the important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely."

Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" the Republican National Committee's requirement for candidates to pledge support for the 2024 GOP nominee is "a bad idea."

Elon Musk, head of Tesla and owner of Twitter, wrote on the social media platform that if wealthy Americans were taxed more those who would "be forced to carry the burden of excess government spending are lower to middle income wage earners."

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, will make his first state visit to South America to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of former Chilean President Salvador Allende during a military coup, according to the El Universal newspaper.

Phillip Pepe, 33, of Lake Worth, Fla., was being sought by authorities on kidnapping, grand theft auto and false imprisonment charges as the Broward County sheriff's office says he stole a mother's car from an IHOP restaurant with her 3-year-old son inside before abandoning it.

Lana Cooper-Jones, the daughter of Sidney Cooper, a late Black businessman who helped popularize Juneteenth in San Diego, said she "was absolutely distraught" after learning her father's remains were not in the plot they were supposed to be buried in.

Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV crews in Philadelphia the collapsed Interstate 95 bridge will be repaired "within weeks ... with novel approaches to filling that back in."