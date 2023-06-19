Inflation Reduction Act parts under seige





A growing roster of corporate and political entities have started to lay siege to the law known as the Inflation Reduction Act, hoping to erode some of its key provisions before they can take effect.

The latest broadside arrived Friday, when the pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb -- a maker of the popular blood-thinner Eliquis -- sued the Biden administration over its forthcoming program to lower prescription drug prices for seniors. The case marked the third such legal challenge against the U.S. government this month, raising the prospect that older Americans may never see cheaper pharmacy bills.

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, House Republicans over the past week unveiled a battery of measures that would fund the government -- and stave off a federal shutdown -- on the condition that Congress revoke billions of dollars in funding for other Inflation Reduction Act initiatives. Separately, GOP leaders also took the first step to terminate tax credits that would expand clean energy and promote electric vehicles, potentially undermining Biden's plans to reduce carbon emissions.

Some of the legislative efforts face tough political hurdles because Democrats control the Senate and President Joe Biden could veto any repeal. But the intensifying opposition underscores the fragility of the president's agenda under a divided government -- and the stakes for Biden's signature achievement entering the next election.

"They came right out of the gate and went to work," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the leader of the tax-focused Senate Finance Committee, referring to the law's opponents. "Everybody's got a constitutional right to be foolish, but some of this is just economic self-sabotage."

But Wyden said Democrats would be vindicated in their efforts to defend their accomplishment: "People are already getting relief, they're getting direct relief in their pockets."

For Democrats, the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act last year secured the final component of Biden's vast economic agenda. It clinched the largest single burst of climate funding in U.S. history and introduced a bevy of long-sought health-care affordability programs targeted at seniors, including a cap on insulin prices for Medicare beneficiaries.

Yet the law stopped short of Biden's original, roughly $2 trillion re-envisioning of the role of government in Americans' lives, after Democrats failed to overcome their own internal fissures -- and unanimous Republican objections. Lawmakers also faced an onslaught of lobbying: The nation's largest companies and lobbying groups spent a combined $2.3 billion in 2022 to shape or scuttle key components of the emerging law, according to a review of federal ethics disclosures and data compiled by the money-in-politics watchdog OpenSecrets.

Among the fiercest critics was the pharmaceutical industry, which spent more than $375 million to lobby over that period, the records show. Many tried and failed to block Congress from granting the government new powers to negotiate the price of selected prescription drugs under Medicare.

In its lawsuit Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb argued the negotiation process violates the company's constitutional rights, particularly by forcing it to sell its medicines at steep discounts. The company earned $46.2 billion in revenue last year, including about $11 billion from Eliquis, one of the drugs that could be targeted for Medicare negotiation.

On Capitol Hill, GOP lawmakers at times have sided with the industry, even introducing legislation that would cancel Medicare's new powers before they take effect. More recently, though, Republicans have labored to neuter the Inflation Reduction Act primarily by revoking its funding.

In two measures to fund the government released Wednesday, GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Tex., the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, proposed to eliminate about $13 billion meant to boost rural energy, help Americans afford energy-efficient appliances and implement new green building standards.



