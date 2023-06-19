Israel moves to cut settlement red tape

JERUSALEM -- Israel's government on Sunday granted a pro-settlement firebrand authority over planning in the occupied West Bank and lifted red tape on the settlement housing approval process.

The changes make it easier for Israel to expand its settlements on land the Palestinians seek as the heartland of their future state, at a time when hopes for peace are more distant than ever.

The measure was approved by the government on Sunday as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, who is in charge of Middle East affairs, was set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a weeklong visit to the region.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli government's decision and called upon the international community "to take the necessary practical steps to force the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral measures."

The government gave Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich control over planning in West Bank settlements, a condition he had made to join the government. The authority over planning in the territory, which is under a 56-year military occupation, is traditionally the purview of the country's defense minister. Smotrich is also a minister within the Defense Ministry.

The decision also removes the need for approvals from the political echelon throughout the planning process, requiring only one initial approval. Critics say that not only normalizes construction in the West Bank, making it nearly as simple as building anywhere in Israel proper. They also say it lifts government oversight over sensitive building plans that can spark international anger.

A senior Israeli government official said the move will cut red tape and make planning approvals "an effective two-step process."

"The decision concerning authorization of construction in Judea and Samaria is still made at the Ministry of Defense and remains subject to the Prime Minister's authorization," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

JUDICIAL OVERHAUL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country's judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling.

The government's plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year. Negotiations between the government and opposition parties somewhat alleviated the crisis with attempts to find a middle ground over proposed changes to the country's justice system.

Those talks were jolted last week over a crisis surrounding the powerful regular committee responsible for picking the country's judges. Opposition leaders said negotiations were frozen until the committee is formed.

At a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said the opposition hadn't been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously on the overhaul.

"This week, we will begin the practical steps. We will do them in a measured way, responsibly, but in accordance with the mandate we received to make corrections to the justice system," he said.

Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it. The decision to move ahead is likely to flare tensions and fuel the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday, despite the plan being paused.

Protest leaders said they were ready for another round of demonstrations that would make sure "every attempt to harm Israel's democratic justice system will fail."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose party had been negotiating with Netanyahu, said moving ahead unilaterally on the plan "will critically harm the economy, endanger security and rip the Israeli people to shreds."

Netanyahu's government, composed of ultranationalist and ultrareligious parties, faced harsh opposition to the overhaul plan when it was announced earlier this year. Leading economists, top legal officials and former defense officials warned of dangerous consequences to the country's future. Even Israel's chief international ally, the U.S., expressed concern.

Information for this article was contributed by Ilan Ben Zion and by Tia Goldenberg of The Associated Press.