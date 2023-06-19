Judge schedules December trial for Bentonville doctor accused of sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A December jury trial was scheduled Monday for a doctor accused of sexually assaulting three of his patients in Benton County.

Adam Maass, 51, of Bentonville is charged with three counts of sexual assault. He's pleaded innocent to the charges.

He could be sentenced from five to 20 years in prison on each of the counts if convicted and be fined up to $15,000 for each count. He's accused of engaging in sexual contact with patients without their consent, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled Maass' jury trial to begin Dec.12.

Cave Springs police received a sexual assault complaint in February concerning Maass, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman said Maass touched her breast without consent while doing a medical exam, the affidavit states. Police interviewed at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

A review of the medical records of the patients indicated Maass hadn't documented doing the breast exams in several different cases, according to the affidavit. Police learned the Arkansas Medical Board had censured Maass for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document doing breast exams, according to the affidavit.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, told the judge more of Maass' former patients are coming forward and there could be more charges filed against Maass or the former patients may be witnesses at Maass' trial.

Shane Wilkinson, Maass' attorney, said he needed to have all the allegations and medical records before hiring an expert witness.

The judge ordered the attorneys to exchange the names of their expert witness 60 days before the trial.

Green scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 11.

Maass is charged with two counts of sexual assault in Washington County. He's pleaded innocent to the charges.

Maass is free on $50,000 bond in Benton County and $50,000 bond in Washington County.