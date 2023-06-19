Jurors sometimes left traumatized by details at trial

BENTONVILLE -- The aftermath of a murder trial for one juror was seeing 6-year-old Maurice Isaiah Torres' face and remembering at times the abuse the boy endured during his short life.

"Fortunately, my wife and friends are a great support," said Rick McLeod. "Just talking about the experience in general terms allows you to eventually move forward. I suppose the tragic story of Isaiah Torres will always be with me, but I can always know that we as jurors properly convicted his abuser."

McLeod was one of the 12 jurors who found Mauricio Alejandro Torres guilty in February of capital murder and battery for killing his son.