Large number of prospects expected to visit Hogs this weekend

This upcoming weekend Arkansas is expected to host its largest group of prospects this month.

The Razorbacks are expected to host at least 16 prospects. Twelve of them are rated 4-star recruits by at least one recruiting service, and six are committed to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks hosted two prospects for visits on June 2-4, seven on June 9-12 and nine last weekend.

Below are the prospects expected to visit this weekend:

• DL Alex Foster, 6-5, 250, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph

Visited Fayetteville in May. Has 20 offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State and other schools.

• QB KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James,

4-star pledged to the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri and Kentucky

• LB Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215, of Harding Academy

Has seen his recruitment explode with 20 offers since May 9

• DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-11, 175, of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker

Razorbacks pledge is the younger brother of Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf

• RB Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 215, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia

4-star picked Arkansas over Florida, South Carolina, Louisville and other programs

• LB Xavier Atkins, 6-1, 205, of Houston Summer Creek

4-star LSU commitment has visited Fayetteville twice

• OL Fletcher Westphal, 6-8, 320, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora

4-star prospect has a top five of Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida, and has visited Fayetteville three times

• OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 310, of Fort Smith Southside

Holds Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss offers, and announces his decision June 26

• LB DJ Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

4-star with Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Louisville offers, and has visited Fayetteville twice

• WR Braylon Burnside, 6-1, 185, of Starkville, Miss.

4-star with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville and Auburn offers, and visited the Razorbacks in April

• DB Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 175, of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University HS

4-star visited Arkansas on March 11. Holds Arkansas, Florida, Clemson and FSU offers, and his father Alonzo Hampton is the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

• WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point

4-star with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU and Kansas State offers

• DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, of Leeds, Ala.

4-star committed to Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and other programs

• ATH Noreel White, 6-1, 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin

4-star chose the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State and other schools

• WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, of Pine Bluff

4-star chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt and other programs

• DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, of Mills

4-star picked Arkansas over LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami and Tennessee