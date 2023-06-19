On proper grammar

Hmmm ... so we have one mini-editorial bemoaning the lack of proper grammar these days (and I agree, "I could care less" has always drove me nuts), such as using "loose" to describe when one team scores fewer points than the other, etc. But I am fairly certain I have read other editorials confirming the use of "they, theirs and them" when referring to a single individual.

The first example can be simply due to ignorance, while the latter, newer practice of using plural pronouns to identify an individual is surely premeditated. Which is more egregious? To criticize the first (even if tongue-in-cheek, as it should be) while tacitly confirming the second seems incongruous to me. Speaking of identifying, at 62, "anachronism" is a word that comes to my mind more and more these days ...

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Never too old to learn

A lot of good programs get overlooked because they are small and help only a relatively few people. One of the best of these is the "Learn to Swim" program at North Little Rock's Hays Senior Center.

As its name implies, it's designed to teach seniors how to swim. Most of those in the class are older African Americans who in many cases were denied the use of a public swimming pool in their youth because of segregation. Everyone needs to be "waterproof." The people in this class have my sincere respect for, in their old age, taking the time to learn something that most of us learned as kids.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Canadian wildfires

Thank you so much for covering the Canadian wildfires and highlighting their destructive impact to the U.S. Midwest and East Coast. This catastrophic event has gained international coverage, and the public has voiced concerns regarding the wildfires' impact on the nation's climate, economy, and well-being of citizens. We must take action to prevent such events from evolving into both a domestic and global issue.

Air quality has always been an issue, but the Canadian wildfires displayed the toxic levels air quality can reach. Many citizens experiencing the effects of the wildfires firsthand were advised to wear masks. Considering the fact that the U.S. recently combated the spread of covid-19, citizens should not be given another reason to wear masks.

We are worried about potential decreases in air quality in our home state. Arkansas is known for its natural beauty: the abundance of healthy trees, wildlife, bodies of water, and much more. Hence the name "the Natural State." The threat that climate change poses on Arkansas' remarkable trees must be addressed.

Therefore, we are asking Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman to prioritize legislation that promotes clean energy and forest conservation. The FOREST Act outlines a framework to address illegal deforestation, requiring companies to certify that wood products are not transported from illegally deforested land. With increased transparency in climate solutions, reversing the seemingly irreversible effects of climate change should be more than doable.

If Cotton and Boozman continue their efforts to keep our overall environment strong and healthy by pushing for the reintroduction of the FOREST Act, we can reduce global deforestation and positively impact our environment. Pushing to sustain the natural beauty of Arkansas ensures the safety of our environment and most importantly, our Arkansan families.

KHUSHI PATIL and

MAEHER KUMAR

Little Rock

Before any evidence

One can only wonder if Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ever learn to keep her mouth shut. Perhaps not, for it appears her ego has convinced her that she knows all she needs to know to declare former president Donald Trump is totally innocent with respect to having breached any laws. After all, that is what Trump is saying over and over.

Should she believe everything Trump says before hearing or seeing any evidence that led to his indictment, I have some beachfront property in Arizona I would like to offer her.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville