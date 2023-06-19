Meeting set for Lake Cherrywood work

The city of Sherwood will hold a public meeting to identify potential improvements to Lake Cherrywood Park.

After the identification process, city officials will select the priorities to be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant application, according to a news release from Sherwood City Clerk Charlotte Watson. Ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, senior citizens and special interest groups are encouraged to attend and participate, Watson said.

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, located in the Police and Courts Building at 2201 East Kiehl Ave., Sherwood at 5:30 p.m. on June 26.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be available via the city of Sherwood's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@CityofSherwoodArkansas. Written comments may be emailed to kcoven@cityofsherwood.net or mailed to Sherwood City Hall ATTN: GRANTS DEPT, 2199 East Kiehl Avenue, Sherwood, AR 72120.