Rolling Stones front-man Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on Realtor.com states the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at nearly $3.5 million. Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf Coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020. The property was registered to Hamrick and was chosen mainly because her family lives in the area. Its original purchase price was $1.2 million in 2010. The overview states the home covers more than 5,700 square feet in living space and includes features such as a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar. “The possibilities for that room are endless,” the listing says. Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 36, have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux. They also reside in New York City, among other places around the world. Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.

Amanda Bynes was detained over the weekend for a mental health evalua - tion, following the psychiatric hold she was put under earlier this year. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department took the former actor, 37, into custody Saturday morning after receiving a call for a woman in distress. Eyewitnesses noted to the outlet that Bynes appeared calm in the presence of the police. It’s not yet known whether the actress was released or placed on another 5150 psychiatric hold. In late March, she was put on a psychiatric hold. Bynes was released from a mental hospital the following month, moving instead to outpatient treatment. Despite what TMZ describes as a largely solitary existence these days, Bynes is reportedly diligent about her medication and therapy. Prior to the March episode, she had been living alone but doing well, according to the outlet. Bynes’ mother served as her conservator from 2013 until March 2022. Following the latest incident, her parents, Lynn and Rick, are “deeply concerned” but said another conservatorship “isn’t on the table.”



