MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen victorious

Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Verstappen won for the sixth time this season -- the fourth in a row -- and Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year. The victory for the two-time reigning world champion was the 41st of his career, which ties the 25-year-old with Senna for fifth overall. Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark eventually. Verstappen was quick to note that as Red Bull celebrated its 100th win, he alone was responsible for 41 victories.

Palou continues hot streak

Alex Palou started the weekend at Road America in Elkhart, Wis., with a car-damaging crash and rallied to end it with his third victory in the last four IndyCar races. That's how well things have been going for the Spaniard in his remarkable first half to the IndyCar season. Palou built on his commanding lead in the points standings with a decisive victory Sunday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 4.5610 seconds over Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Team Penske's winner at Road America last year. Palou's victory was the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing Palou's title follows victories on May 13 at the Indianapolis road course and June 4 at Detroit. The only race he hasn't won out of the last four was the Indy 500, where he finished fourth but had the pole position and dominated for much of the race until he was spun on pit road during routine stops. He has a 74-point lead in the points standings over Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson. The last time anyone had this big of a lead eight races into the season was in 2020, when eventual series champion Scott Dixon owned a 117-point edge.

SOCCER

U.S. men blank Canada

Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday night for the Americans' second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun, who debuted in Thursday's 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play the U.S. over England, doubled the lead in the 34th. The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend. Gregg Berhalter, brought back as coach Friday 5 1/2 months after his contract was allowed to expire, won't be on the sidelines until September exhibitions. While the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957, Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

BASEBALL

Giants place Cobb on IL

The San Francisco Giants put pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list Sunday with an oblique strain. Cobb, who has a 5-2 record with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games this season, strained his left oblique in an 11-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday. He had expected to be able to start on Monday to begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres after going through a typical workout on Saturday. Cobb said further injury to his oblique would likely result in his missing four to six weeks, prompting the stint on the IL. Manager Gabe Kapler said Cobb could return against the New York Mets at the end of June.

BASKETBALL

Lou Williams retires

Lou Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, ending a career after winning the league's Sixth Man award three times and scoring more points off the bench than anyone in history. Williams played for six teams -- Philadelphia, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta. He last played in the 2021-22 season with the Hawks. Out of 1,123 regular-season games played over 17 seasons, Williams came off the bench in 1,001. He scored 13,396 points off the bench, which is 2,117 more than Jamal Crawford and 2,249 more than Dell Curry. Williams and Crawford are the only three-time recipients of the Sixth Man award in league history.

GOLF

Castillo wins in pro debut

Ricky Castillo parred the first hole of a three-man playoff to win his professional debut on Sunday at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita (Kansas) Open. Castillo, who led Florida to the NCAA championship last month, closed with a 4-under 66 to finish at 19-under 261 at Crestview, matching Kyle Jones (66) and third-round leader Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who was seeking a second consecutive title to begin his own pro career. Dumont de Chassart helped Illinois reach the quarterfinals of this year's NCAAs and won last week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

TENNIS

Tiafoe wins grass-court title

There will be two American men's tennis players ranked in the top 10 for the first time in more than a decade after Frances Tiafoe beat Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday to win the Stuttgart (Germany) Open for his first grass-court title. Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) after saving a match point in the deciding tiebreaker and will move up to a career-high ranking of 10th today, up from 12th. Along with Taylor Fritz in eighth, the U.S. has two men in the top 10 for the first time since Mardy Fish and John Isner were ninth and 10th in May 2012, the ATP tour said. Tiafoe failed to convert his first match point at 6-5 in the decisive tiebreaker when he hit into the net after the longest rally of the match. Struff then had a match point of his own at 7-6, which Tiafoe saved with a backhand. A miscued return cost Tiafoe his second match point before a hectic finish on his third when he hit a smash only for Struff to somehow return it, before Tiafoe finished off the win with an instinctive volley at the net.

Top seed falls in finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova defended her Libema Open title in Den Bosch, Netherlands, against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after coming back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday in a near three-hour match that also had several rain delays. It was the first time in the tournament that either player dropped a set and the fourth title for Alexandrova on the WTA tour. She also beat Kudermetova in the semifinals here last year en route to the title. The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova slumped to her knees when Kudermetova sent the last shot of the game into the net after a match that lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes -- not counting two rain delays.

United States' Frances Tiafoe reacts after winning the final match of the Stuttgart Open against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8). (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



United States' Frances Tiafoe, left, celebrates after winning the final match of the Stuttgart Open against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, background, in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Tiafoe won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8). (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



United States' Frances Tiafoe reacts during the final match of the Stuttgart Open against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff returns the ball to United States' Frances Tiafoe during the final match of the Stuttgart Open, in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff returns the ball to United States' Frances Tiafoe during the final match of the Stuttgart Open, in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

