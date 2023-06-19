OTHERS SAY: The levers of Powell

After 10 consecutive interest rate hikes meant to squeeze down inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday held steady at a benchmark rate of between 5 and 5.25 percent, indicating that the aggressive intervention has yielded results and the central bank is easing off.

Let's hope this pattern holds, because the consequences of too much harsh medicine could be more dire than the ailment.

These actions were taken to tamp down runaway inflation. The proof is in the pudding now that inflation is cooling off and the indicators are looking good, though perhaps much of that has to do with supply chain issues outside of the Fed's control. Nonetheless, we do seem headed for that fabled soft landing, with the hikes having so far not led to signs of an incoming recession.

So why push our luck? The majority of Fed policymakers indicated that they expected to see some two additional quarter-point increases this year, though that's not a certainty.

The ever-cautious Chair Jay Powell indicated that the Fed is dissatisfied with inflation's response to his bank's efforts so far, and would do "whatever it takes," but most observers expect the downward trend to continue and this to essentially be a bluff.

If things are going in the right direction, let's hope it is, because once the recession snowball starts, it's hard to stop.