Police say person shot in calf of leg

A person was shot near West 27th and Battery streets in Little Rock about 11 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said the victim, who was not identified, had a non-life-threatening injury to his calf.

Edwards said police won't know the circumstances of the shooting or if the wound was accidental, self-inflicted or otherwise until the investigation is complete.

No arrests have been made, police said.