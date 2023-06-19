Pre-K program coordinator retires

Cathy Taylor, coordinator for the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters program, is celebrating her retirement after 32 years of service.

HIPPY is a 30-week home visiting program that focuses on preparing children for kindergarten. The program currently services 1,035 children in Jefferson, Arkansas, Grant, Saline, Pulaski, Lincoln, Cleveland, Dallas, Monroe, Lee, Cross and St. Francis counties. It is run through the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative.

Taylor served as a coordinator for the Altheimer and Dollarway school districts. As a coordinator, she first started by visiting the homes of parents with children under the age of 5, in hopes of recruiting them for the program.

"When I first started, we actually had to go out into the community and into homes and recruit families. You had to recruit at least 17 families," Taylor said.

Before she served as a coordinator for HIPPY, Taylor ran a pilot program focused on home education for 3-year-old children.

"I was supposed to only recruit 10 families, but I actually ended up recruiting 50. That was actually how I got the job at HIPPY. The coordinator position opened up after I became good at recruiting parents, and no one wanted to drop out, so they created the position of coordinator and placed me in that position," Taylor said.

Working at HIPPY has brought Taylor both challenges and rewarding moments.

"Technology would be the biggest challenge for me," Taylor said. "We have to do a lot of screenings and assessments, and you have to put everything in the computer. When we first started, everything was hands-on and was on paper. It was a bit of a challenge for me, but I did overcome it."

Working at HIPPY has also brought Taylor her fair share of rewarding experiences.

"The most rewarding experience for me would be the families. Seeing those kids grow up is such an amazing experience, and they all seem to be successful. I even talked to a young man recently who is the organist at our church, and he remembered me, saying, 'Wow, you taught all of us at HIPPY,' so that was really rewarding to hear. They are all so respectful and all of those kids still remember me," Taylor said.

When choosing to retire, Taylor simply said that she realized it was time for someone else to come up and experience what she had.

"I think it is time that I move on and let someone else who is younger experience the job like I did," Taylor said.

Cathi Swan, director of the ARESC, has worked to ensure that the coordinators at HIPPY and ARESC continue to provide home education to parents and children in their communities.

"Cathy Taylor has been committed to giving children the best start possible for the majority of her career. She has served the families and children of our region tirelessly and with the utmost care and professionalism. ARESC is grateful for her service and her spirit of going above and beyond. An example of going above and beyond is her coordination of the annual Health Clinic which takes a great deal of time and effort. We wish Mrs. Taylor the very best in her retirement ... it is well deserved," Swan said.

As Taylor retires and embarks on new journeys, she leaves behind a legacy of well-educated parents and children who have been forever changed by her teachings.

"Some advice I would give to someone new coming into HIPPY would be to just come as yourself. Stay true and present as yourself and do not be anyone other than you," Taylor said.

For more information about HIPPY and its involvement with ARESC, visit https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/page/hippy/.