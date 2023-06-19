Rawlings Select wins 16U division

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Tulsa Sandlot Glad 18U team gave up four runs in the seventh inning, but Cam Phillips came on to shut the door to help his team hold on for a 13-12 win against the Midwest Mavericks. With the win, Tulsa claimed the 17-18-year-old division of the ninth annual Chad Wolff Classic at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Sandlot Coach Houston Glad said it was Phillips' second outing of the weekend to earn the save. Phillips got an infield pop-up, a strikeout and a leaping catch of a line drive to end the game with runners at second and third.

"He threw 100 pitches on Friday, and he said he could get three outs for us and he did," Glad said. "Whenever you play these long eight-game tournaments, it gets tough. This was our first tournament, so it was good start. We had to play three today. That's a tough Sunday. It was a hard day to get outs on both sides. We found a way to get three.

"We've come here every year, made it to the semis and the finals some and we finally won it. So that was awesome."

The Midwest Mavericks, whose roster is mostly comprised of players from the St. Louis area, didn't quit despite trailing 6-2 early and 13-8 late, but couldn't find a way to get over the hump.

Rawlings Select of Wichita, Kan., blanked Adidas Academy American 8-0 in the 16U championship game, while the U.S. Nationals South Plains 15U downed Prime 27:17 in the finals of the 15-16 division, 11-1.

Pitcher Skyler Branum tossed five shutout innings for Rawlings Select. He allowed three hits, struck out three, walked one and hit a batter. Branum also went 2 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt. He drove in two runs and scored twice.

This year's Chad Wolff Classic was the biggest with 189 teams featured in the three age divisions. Glad said it's the first time his group had won the event in nine tries.

Tournament director J.T. Baker couldn't have been happier with how the event turned out this weekend.

"I think this is the largest high school baseball tournament in Arkansas," Baker said. "Tulsa Sandlot has been a sister organization. It's a really hard tournament to win. To win seven or eight games is very difficult and this might have been strongest field we've had.

"There was a lot of good teams. It also felt like we had a very evenly matched field. If you look, there seemed to be a lot of 4-2, 6-3 games. The people of Northwest Arkansas have opened their arms. From the teams that came, the host venues, the umpires and workers at all the venues, a lot of people put in a lot of hard work and I'm so thankful for it."