Remember when they auctioned off all the antiques in Quapaw Quarter’s Villa Marre?





On June 22, 2002, under a big tent at the Villa Marre, an eager public purchased the contents of the 1881 Little Rock landmark featured on the sitcom "Designing Women."

An auctioneer with a nimble tongue dispatched the antiques piece by piece, exhorting buyers private and professional to appreciate 100 pieces of furniture, 80 pieces of art and 200 lots of clothing.

Besides a serene and topless marble Venus lounging on her Roman couch, he sold off a gleaming wealth of mahogany, and damaged lamps, vintage kitchenware, garden tools, tattered camisoles with yellowed lace, fake Christmas trees, worn rugs, candelabras, a massive Empire buffet, a quaint Victorian courting bench and turn-of-the-century oil-on-canvas and watercolor paintings by Arkansas native Benjamin Brantly ...

And big old hoop skirts, velvet capes, wool swimming costumes, beaded purses, a wedding dress from 1898 ... .

Many items were familiar to area residents who for decades celebrated their milestones within the Second Empire/Italianate-style home at 1321 Scott St. Owned by the Quapaw Quarter Association since 1979, it had been rented for all kinds of events.

By 2002, the association couldn't lift the heavy tab for the 4,847 square foot building's renovations. That year a Little Rock couple, Grady and Michelle Trimble, bought it for $355,000. It sold again in January 2012, to Toni and Ron Lazenby of Little Rock, who intended to renovate for office space and reception rentals.

The house went back on the market in 2016, but stood vacant until March 2019 when lawyer and former Arkansas General Assembly member Steve Harrelson bought it for $463,500, to make it his home and also host events.

You can read the villa's history in the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas (see arkansasonline.com/619villa).

