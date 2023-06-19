Sanders appoints Kyle Cunningham as state forester

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has selected Kyle Cunningham to take over as state forester, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Monday.

Cunningham, who has worked at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture for nearly two decades, will replace Joe Fox, who is retiring at the end of June, officials said in a news release.

“Kyle’s decades of experience in the forestry industry make him the ideal steward of our state’s forest health and conservation," Sanders said in the release. "I know he’s the right candidate to take over this position and shepherd the Forestry Division’s important role in Arkansas’ economy and natural heritage.”

Cunningham has held several roles at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, most recently serving as an associate professor of forestry. His work at the university has included conducting research on the forestry industry and public outreach. He developed successful grant programs and a hardwood management education program, according to the release.

Cunningham said in the release he is honored to serve as state forester and to have the opportunity to lead the department’s Forestry Division.

“I have always appreciated and respected the role and services that the department provides to the public. I look forward to working alongside Forestry Division staff, commissioners, and partners to protect the health and safety of Arkansas’s forests and promote Arkansas’s forestry industry,” Cunningham said in the release.

Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Mississippi State University, a master’s degree in forest management from MSU, and a doctorate in applied science from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to the release.



