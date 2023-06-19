BASEBALL

Former Sacramento State SS lands at Arkansas

Former Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy said he has committed to play baseball at Arkansas late Saturday in a post to his Instagram page.

Aloy, 6-1, 195 pounds, is a rising sophomore who attended Baldwin High School in Wailuku, Hawaii, on the island of Maui. He bats and throws right-handed.

Aloy was the freshman of the year in the Western Athletic Conference and a Freshman All-American after he batted .376 with 14 home runs, 15 doubles and 5 triples. His OPS was 1.089, he scored 69 runs and recorded 46 RBI.

He had a pair of four-hit games in April against Stephen F. Austin and New Mexico State, and had 4 RBI during the game against SFA on April 1. He tied a season high with three runs scored when Sacramento State upset Stanford 15-13 on April 18.

Defensively, Aloy fielded .928 and helped turn 36 double plays.

He will be draft eligible following the 2025 season.

Aloy is the fourth known transfer to Arkansas this offseason along with former Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner, former Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer and former Texas Tech catcher Hudson White.

-- Matt Jones

SOFTBALL

UA gains commitment from transfer slugger

Bri Ellis was one of the most prized transfers in college softball for weeks.

On Sunday night, the former SEC freshman of the year announced the sweepstakes had been won by Arkansas.

Ellis, who played first base at Auburn for two years, posted a picture in an Arkansas uniform to social media with no caption. She confirmed to WholeHogSports.com the post was a commitment to the Razorbacks.

The Houston native started all but one game at Auburn and swung one of the conference's most powerful bats since arriving in 2022. Ellis homered 20 times as a freshman and 14 times as a sophomore.

During her breakout freshman campaign, Ellis batted cleanup and posted a .302 average with 45 hits. Her home run total was third in the SEC and 13th in the nation.

She was one of 10 finalists for national freshman of the year and was named SEC freshman of the year.

As a sophomore in 2023, she was one of two Auburn players to start all 62 games. She batted .275 with 42 hits, and her 14 home runs were 12th most in the SEC.

Her 47 RBI were a team best. Ellis had 13 games with multiple RBI.

Ellis is the third commitment for Arkansas this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The Razorbacks gained commitments from Iowa transfer outfielder Nia Carter and Southern Mississippi pitcher Morgan Leinstock last week.

Arkansas recently completed its third consecutive 40-win season in 2023. The Razorbacks earned the No. 11 national seed, but were eliminated at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional with two losses to Oregon.

It was the third year in a row Bogle Park hosted a regional.

-- Ethan Westerman