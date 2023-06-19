Storms create outages in state

A thunderstorm rolled through around 3 a.m. Sunday and knocked out power to nearly 1,300 customers in Jefferson County, with some neighboring counties getting hit harder and others not as much -- and one county in western Arkansas reporting a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the weather service office in North Little Rock, said a "very well-defined squall line" hit Jefferson County in the wee hours, bringing with it 30 to 40 mph winds. That was enough to cut the power off to homes in various parts of Pine Bluff and the county, according to Entergy outage maps.

Outages were reported across a band of southern counties as well as another band mostly north of Interstate 40, according to poweroutage.us, a site that tracks electrical outages across the nation down to the county level.

On Sunday morning, there were 1,272 customers without power in Jefferson County, 502 in Arkansas County, 810 in Cleveland County, 657 in Bradley County and 3,859 in Ashley County. By Sunday afternoon, those numbers had dropped considerably in some areas.

Brandi Hinkle, spokesperson for Entergy, said Sunday afternoon that Entergy had 1,500 workers responding to the widespread outages with another 400 on the way to help.

"Most will be back on tomorrow [Monday] morning or by midday," she said.

Pope said to the north of Jefferson County, the same storm front that hit Jefferson County "bowed out," hitting Prairie and White counties with 60 and 70 mph winds.

To the south, an earlier storm moved across the state creating more havoc. Pope said that the front moved through around 1:30 a.m. when the atmosphere was a "far more inviting environment to produce wind damage."

"We got a lot of reports of trees and power lines down and power poles snapped, that sort of thing," Pope said.

A tornado was reported near the town of Prairie View in Logan County, Pope said, adding that an investigative team had been sent to the area to determine the strength of the twister. Initially, it appeared the tornado had only damaged outbuildings such as barns and sheds, he said.

He said that the radar signature for the tornado was quickly identifiable.

"Those sharp corners and edges of what's being blown around are picked up by the radar in such a way that is completely different from that of rain," Pope said. "It's a dead giveaway that most likely a tornado is in progress."