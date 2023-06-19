Sudan attempts three-day truce

CAIRO -- Sudan's warring parties began another attempt at a cease-fire Sunday after more than two months of brutal fighting, ahead of an international conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance.

Residents in the capital Khartoum and its neighboring city of Omdurman reported "relative calm" in the first hours of the cease-fire Sunday morning, after fierce clashes were reported the previous day.

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. AbdelFattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The three-day truce that began Sunday came ahead of a pledging conference the U.N. and other nations will hold today to raise funds to cover Sudan's humanitarian needs.

The U.N. says it received less than 16% of the $2.57 billion required to help those in need in Sudan in 2023. Another $470 million is needed to support refugees in the Horn of Africa region, it said.

The United States and Saudi Arabia announced the cease-fire agreement Saturday. Both have led concerted diplomatic efforts to stop the war over the past two months.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement that the military and RSF agreed to halt fighting and to "refrain from seeking military advantage during the cease-fire."

The fighting capped months of worsening tensions between the rival generals. The conflict turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlegrounds. More than 3,000 people lost their lives, and over 6,000 others were wounded, according to Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim. It forced more than 2.2 million people to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan and to neighboring nations.

All of Sudan's neighbors have their own conflicts and economic problems, and the influx of Sudanese refugees adds to the burden. Cash-strapped Egypt has received more than 200,000 Sudanese since the fighting began in mid-April, according to the U.N. migration agency.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced Sunday the allocation of about $22 million to help the Egyptian government deal with the influx of Sudanese who fled the war and crossed into Egypt.

"I know this is not enough, and you are going to pay much more, but at least, let us contribute a little bit in your support," Borrell told a joint news conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

The cease-fire was the latest in a series of attempted truces brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, all of which failed to stop the fighting, with the mediators blaming the two warring sides for repeated violations.

The humanitarian situation in the war-ridden country has been worsening. At least 24.7 million people -- more than half of the country's population -- need humanitarian assistance. And over 100,000 children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned on Friday.