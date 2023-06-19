Surging Marlins 10 games over .500 after sweep

WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep Sunday, defeating the Washington Nationals 4-2 to move 10 games over .500 for the first time in 12 years.

The Marlins improved to 41-31 and are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 72 games, behind only the 1997 team that was 43-29 and went on to win the World Series. Miami, which is 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 28, 2011, has swept the Nationals in three of its four trips to Washington since the start of last season.

"Proud of the guys and how they go about their business every day," Manager Skip Schumaker said. "Win or lose, they're going about their business right. That's the main thing. That's the culture we're trying to set."

Lane Thomas homered for Washington, which has lost three in a row and 11 of 13. The Nationals are an NL-worst 27-43 and are a season-high 16 games under .500.

Jesus Luzardo, who was drafted by Washington in 2016, earned his first victory in three career starts at Nationals Park. Luzardo (6-5) yielded five hits and two runs over six innings while striking out five.

BRAVES 14, ROCKIES 6 Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs, and NL East-leading Atlanta beat slumping Colorado to complete a four-game sweep and run its winning streak to six games.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2 William Contreras hit a game-tying RBI single, Raimel Tapia followed with a sacrifice fly that plated the go-ahead run and Luis Urias added insurance runs with a two-RBI single as NL Central-leading Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and sent Pittsburgh to its sixth consecutive loss.

CARDINALS 8, METS 7 Nolan Arenado's second home run of the game was a tiebreaking shot in the ninth inning that lifted St. Louis past New York for a rare series win.

GIANTS 7, DODGERS 3 LaMonte Wade Jr. and Luis Matos each had two RBI and San Francisco completed a rare rivalry series sweep on the road against Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, ROYALS 2 Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs, helping Los Angeles defeat Kansas City in the finale of a three-game series.

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double, rookie Bryce Miller pitched seven crisp innings and Seattle overcame a 16-strikeout performance by Lance Lynn in beating Chicago.

RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 7 Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran each had four hits, and Texas pounded out 15 hits in a win over Toronto.

RED SOX 6-4, YANKEES 2-1 Alex Verdugo scored on a catcher's interference to break a fourth-inning tie and then scored again in the fifth after reaching on a dropped popup and Boston beat New York 4-1 on to complete a doubleheader and series sweep of their AL East archrivals. Verdugo also had an RBI double off the Green Monster to lead the Red Sox to a win in the first game. Boston won the series opener 15-5 on Friday, giving them their first series sweep of the Yankees in two years.

TIGERS 6, TWINS 4 Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning, powering Detroit past AL Central-leading Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 12, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Josh Naylor had four hits and three RBI, and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Arizona.

ORIOLES 6, CUBS 3 Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each had an RBI single in Baltimore's three-run sixth inning in a win over Chicago.

PADRES 5, RAYS 4 Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove (5-2) worked six solid innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as San Diego beat Tampa Bay to take the three-game series.

PHILLIES 3, ATHLETICS 2 Kyle Schwarber hit his 20th home run and added an RBI single as Philadelphia completed the series sweep of Oakland with its sixth consecutive victory.

REDS 9, ASTROS 7 (10) Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley drove in runs in a three-run 10th inning as Cincinnati defeated Houston and extended the longest active winning streak in the majors to eight games.

