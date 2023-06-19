Swiss voters favor climate measures

BERLIN -- A majority of Swiss citizens on Sunday voted in favor of a bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

Final results released by public broadcaster SRF showed that 59.1% of voters were in favor of the bill, while 40.9% voted against.

The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland's iconic glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate.

Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2050. It also sets aside more than $3.35 billion to help wean companies and homeowners off fossil fuels.

The nationalist Swiss People's Party, which demanded the popular vote, had claimed that the proposed measures would cause electricity prices to rise.

Backers of the plan argued that Switzerland will be hard-hit by global warming and is already seeing the effects of rising temperatures on its famous glaciers.

"The supporters have reason to rejoice," Urs Bieri of the GFS Bern Institute told SRF. "But by no means everyone is in favor of the law. The argument with the costs has brought many 'no' votes."

Greenpeace Switzerland welcomed the result of the referendum.

"This victory means that at last the goal of achieving net zero emissions will be anchored in law. That gives better security for planning ahead and allows our country to take the path toward an exit from fossil fuels," said Georg Klingler, an expert on climate and energy at Greenpeace Switzerland.

"The result of the vote shows that the citizens of our country are committed to the aim of limiting global warming to [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit] in order to preserve as much as possible our glaciers, our water reserves, our agriculture and our prosperity. I am very relieved to see that the lies disseminated by the opposite camp during the campaign did not sow the seed of doubt in people," he added.

People enjoy the view at the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, walks up to the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Hikers stand at the edge of the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, checks the thickness of the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier partially covered near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



The Fiescher Glacier is visible near Fiesch, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Team members of ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, drill holes into the Rhone Glacier to take measurements near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

