Texarkana police make several arrests in connection with stolen guns

TEXARKANA -- Two adults and six minors have been arrested after an investigation revealed a number of illegal or stolen firearms inside a Texarkana apartment that was supposed to be vacant, police said.

Charges ranged from criminal trespass, theft by receiving of a firearm, defacing a firearm and possession of handguns by a minor.

Kadrien Williams, 18, and Sequoia Green, 20, were transported to the Miller County Sheriff's Office and booked on felony charges.

The six minors initially were taken to the Bi-State Justice Center. Two were then taken to a juvenile detention center in Pine Bluff, where they will be held until their court appearances. The other four were released because there is no juvenile facility in Miller County, said Cpl. Les Munn, spokesman for Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 600 Price Lane in response to a report of suspicious activity in a vacant apartment. The caller advised there had been reports of people going in and out of the apartment over the past few weeks.

The caller also reported an odor of marijuana coming from the apartment, Munn said.

Officers confirmed the apartment was supposed to be vacant per the apartment complex management.

When officers entered the apartment, they reported finding eight people inside. The people attempted to flee through a back door but were quickly apprehended by other officers waiting outside, police said.