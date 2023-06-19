Thailand’s meeting on Burma raises ire

BANGKOK -- Thailand will host a meeting of neighboring countries today to discuss the violent political deadlock in Burma, an initiative that has been criticized for potentially undermining regional peace efforts and for being carried out by a caretaker government.

A statement released Sunday by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the purpose of its informal dialogue, being hosted by Thailand for the third time, is to discuss a range of topics to complement the efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to resolve the situation in Burma.

It said it will be attended by representatives from Laos, Cambodia, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam, as well as Burma -- a highly contentious issue because ASEAN leaders had agreed to exclude the ruling generals from their meetings.

ASEAN members Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are not attending the meeting. They're among those pushing hardest for more pressure on Burma's military government to implement moves toward peace.

Burma's crisis began in February 2021 after its military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover prompted widespread public protests, whose violent suppression by security forces triggered an armed resistance that now spans much of the country.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the United States and Britain.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country chairs ASEAN this year, acknowledged to his fellow leaders at a summit last month that no progress had been made to end the civil strife, and renewed a call for an end to the violence.

Two years ago, ASEAN, of which Burma is a member, agreed on a five-point plan that includes a call for an immediate stop to killings and other violence and the start of a national dialogue. However, the country's military rulers, though initially accepting the plan, have made little effort to implement it.

ASEAN subsequently declared that Burma was not welcome to send senior members of its military government to regional meetings because of its failure to cooperate with the plan. However, at Thailand's invitation, its foreign minister is expected to attend today's meeting.

A Malaysian government statement Sunday said its foreign minister, Zambry Abdul Kadir, would not be able to attend "due to prior commitments," but went on to emphasize that ASEAN's peace plan "remained ASEAN's valid reference and mandate in addressing the Burma issue."

It said it was "important that ASEAN demonstrates its unity in support of the ASEAN Chair and ASEAN processes which are in line with the mandate and decisions made by the ASEAN leaders."

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in media interviews Sunday defended the meeting, saying it aims to give Burma an opportunity to provide an update on its situation. Thailand did not organize it on behalf of ASEAN, and an open invitation was sent out to all nations that might be interested in hearing from Burma, Don said.

"Dialogue is a fundamental requirement of diplomacy in seeking out peaceful solutions. As a neighboring country that shares a (1,491.3 mile) long border with Burma, Thailand wants to see cessation of violence, which will eventually lead to peace and stability inside Burma," the Thai foreign ministry statement said.

The foreign ministry statement did not say where the meeting would be held, but the Bangkok Post newspaper cited Don as saying it would be held in the eastern seaboard resort city of Pattaya.

Burma groups opposed to military rule blasted the meeting plans.

A statement signed by representatives of more than 300 civil society organizations called it "a complete affront to the people of Burma who have sacrificed their lives to resist the Burma military's attempt to seize power through a yearslong terror campaign against the whole nation."

"We demand the caretaker Thai Government cancels this meeting immediately," said the statement, also calling on other representatives to stay away.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Ng of The Associated Press.