This dry land exercise can help swimmers shore up their core





Swimming is the most complete form of total body exercise. Every muscle in the body activates alongside cardiovascular engagement. For older adults, swimming also presents a safe form of activity that is nearly free from musculoskeletal risk. This week, I will share a few tips for integrating swimming into an existing exercise program, one stroke at a time.

For most of my life, I've chosen land over sea. Growing up in the Midwest didn't include many opportunities to enjoy water outside of the city pool or a random farm pond visit. Culturally, I didn't fully understand what my coastal counterparts have enjoyed for generations -- a lifestyle built around water.

Now that I'm able to travel to the coasts more often, I see the appeal. Entire communities use the sea as a resource for everything. People can feed themselves directly from it, earn a paycheck and find entertainment or exercise. I marvel at this lifestyle in places like Tampa, San Diego, Boston, Seattle ... . But I'll always be a farm kid from the Midwest, and I always look forward to coming back home.

I spent the past week in Las Vegas for work and, boy, was I excited when the plane hit the tarmac in Kansas City. I am likely a land lover for life, although I've recognized some of the amazing benefits that water-based exercise can have on the body.

Swimming is the only cardiovascular exercise I can think of that doesn't place the spine under downward pressure. Even cycling forces the spine to contort in a way that causes discomfort for many. For this reason, I love swimming as an activity for anyone with back discomfort. The gravity effect is negligible, so being in water reduces pressure on the hips, knees and ankles, too.

To get started, I recommend finding a kickboard or pool noodle. These little flotation devices will allow for upper body stability while the core and legs acclimate to working in the horizontal position. Paddling across a pool using only the legs is also harder than people think, and it's a great way to burn calories with virtually no risk for injury.

Once back on land, there are some great exercises to improve performance in the water. Most of my favorites are core focused, including this week's feature exercise. The Tipping Rock is appropriate for all skill levels and requires no equipment.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/619tip/]





1. Lie on your back with your arms outstretched overhead.

Lie on your back with your arms outstretched overhead. 2. Raise your shoulder blades off the floor a few inches. At the same time, raise your arms and legs about 2 feet off the floor.

Raise your shoulder blades off the floor a few inches. At the same time, raise your arms and legs about 2 feet off the floor. 3. Engage your abdominal muscles and hold this position for a second.

Engage your abdominal muscles and hold this position for a second. 4. Keeping the arms and legs rigid, roll slightly to the right so that your weight is mostly on your right gluteal and right shoulder blade.

Keeping the arms and legs rigid, roll slightly to the right so that your weight is mostly on your right gluteal and right shoulder blade. 5. Hold this for 5-10 seconds, then repeat on the left side.

Hold this for 5-10 seconds, then repeat on the left side. 6. Perform five on each side.

This exercise is easy to master without much practice. If there is back discomfort, simply raise the arms and legs up a little higher to reduce low back pressure. The core engagement will feel great, and swimming will slowly become exponentially easier as the core muscles grow stronger. Let's rock it!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves to hear from readers. Write to him at: vballtop@aol.com











