UAMS doctor named leader of American College of Physicians

Dr. Omar Atiq, a medical oncologist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, has been named president of the American College of Physicians.

Atiq is the first Arkansan to hold the position at the American College of Physicians, the largest medical specialty organization in the nation. He was elected president-elect in 2022 and in late April assumed leadership of the organization of internists that has 161,000 members worldwide.

He is a professor in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology,

Atiq, 62, received his medical degree from the Khyber Medical College, University of Peshawar, Pakistan. He completed his residency and chief residency in internal medicine at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital and Foster G. McGaw Hospital of Loyola University in Chicago. Additionally, he completed a fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

He is a former governor of the the American College of Physicians Arkansas Chapter and past president and chairman of the Arkansas Medical Society.