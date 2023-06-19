U.S., China: Officials’ talks ‘constructive’

BEIJING -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring.

Blinken was meeting this morning with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, and an encounter with President Xi Jinping was still in the cards before he departs later tonight.

Neither Blinken nor Wang made any comment to reporters as they greeted each other and sat for their discussion.

In the first day of talks on Sunday, discussions between the delegations led by Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang lasted 7½ hours -- much longer than planned, officials said. In a further signal that the two saw the meeting as a path to closer ties, Qin accepted Blinken's invitation to visit Washington at "a mutually suitable time," the State Department said.

"The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation," a U.S. readout of the meeting said. "The Secretary raised a number of issues of concern," it said, without identifying them.

The two sides both said Qin had accepted an invitation from Blinken to visit Washington but Beijing made clear that "the China-U.S. relationship is at the lowest point since its establishment." That sentiment is widely shared by U.S. officials.

The State Department said Blinken had stressed "the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation."

The Chinese, meanwhile, restated their position that the current state of relations "does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the shared expectations of the international community," according to the foreign ministry.

The U.S. described the talks as "candid, substantive, and constructive." State-run China Central Television used similar phrasing, calling them "candid, deep and constructive."

Blinken and Qin didn't just read talking points to each other, one senior official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The official described the conversation as substantive, with extensive back-and-forth.

Despite Blinken's presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies were slim.

And neither side showed any inclination to back down on their entrenched positions.

Blinken's previous attempt to visit China in February was scrapped at the last minute when the U.S. revealed an alleged Chinese spy balloon was floating over American territory -- an incident that led China to accuse the U.S. of "hysteria." In its own description of the conversations, CCTV said it hoped the U.S. could "deal with accidents in a sober, professional and rational manner."

The talks could pave the way for a meeting in the coming months between U.S. President Joe Biden and Xi. Biden said Saturday that he hoped to be able to meet with Xi in the coming months to take up the plethora of differences that divide them.

That long list includes disagreements ranging from trade to Taiwan to human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In his meetings Sunday, Blinken also pressed the Chinese to release detained American citizens and to take steps to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

Blinken "made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order," the State Department said.

The Chinese foreign ministry countered in its statement that "China hopes that the U.S. will adopt an objective and rational perception of China, work with China in the same direction, uphold the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and handle unexpected and sporadic events in a calm, professional and rational manner."

Shortly before leaving Washington, Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S. and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication.

Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communications "precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications," Blinken said Friday.

Xi offered a hint of a possible willingness to reduce tensions, saying in a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate to "benefit our two countries."

The primary goal of the trip was to help establish communications channels at the minister and sub-minister levels, so the U.S. and China don't always operate from a position of distrust, and the discussions today helped accomplish that, the official said.

Blinken's visit is part of a renewed flurry of high-level U.S.-China engagement that has gradually picked up momentum after the balloon incident derailed an attempt by Biden and Xi -- who met late last year in Bali, Indonesia -- to establish a steadier path for bilateral relations. Biden said Saturday he's "hoping that over the next several months I'll be meeting Xi again."

Since the cancellation of Blinken's trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China's commerce minister traveled to the U.S. And Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Wang in Vienna in May.

But those have been punctuated by bursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China's refusal to condemn Russia for its war against Ukraine, and U.S. allegations from Washington that Beijing is attempting to boost its worldwide surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China's defense minister rebuffed a request from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of continuing discontent.

Underscoring the difficulties, China rejected a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world as "far-fetched and unprofessional."

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China's growing influence and ambitions.

This coincides with the Biden administration inking an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the first with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, especially in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific island nations, where it has opened or has plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The agreement is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS -- for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Seung Min Kim and Huizhong Wu of The Associated Press and by Iain Marlow, Kevin Ding, Philip Glamann and Bill Faries of Bloomberg News (TNS).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, fifth from left, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



A hand is seen between screens setup to block the view of journalists at the lobby of the hotel where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying in Beijing, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, center right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, is welcomed by Yang Tao, Director General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, as he arrives in Beijing, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, walks after arriving in Beijing, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



Doormen await the arrival of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, ahead of his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

