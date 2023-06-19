Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 8-14 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
June 8
Victor Ward Butler, 50, Tahlequah, Okla., and Charity Jo Renee Winn, 44, Norman, Okla.
Jonathan Daniel Reed, 41, and Charita Ann Rhodes, 45, both of Winslow
Ryan Alan Robbins, 42, and Kristen Terre Webster, 38, both of Fayetteville
June 9
Bacilio Antunez Ontanon, 52, and Rosalinda Bravo, 51, both of Elkins
Braden Clark Bowman, 27, Monett, Mo., and Molly Thuy Duong, 27, Springdale
Christopher Wayne Catoire, 30, and Jessica Marie Watts, 27, both of Springdale
Cody Lee Cruikshank, 34, and China Leigh Waldrop, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Harley Christopher Downard, 43, and Briann Rochell Skelton, 27, both of Lincoln
Gustavo Facio Jr., 26, and Katlyn Marie Gawthrop, 28, both of Springdale
Billy Ray Gifford Jr., 34, Westville, Okla., and Glenna Tanae Asbill, 25, Watts, Okla.
Michael Louis Hudson, 25, Wilmar, and McKenzi Lee Bogan, 21, Farmington
Amilcar Arnoldo Lazo, 47, and Laura Beth Barnett, 40, both of Fayetteville
Miguel Antonio Mendez Morales, 37, and Diana Soto Torres, 31, both of Springdale
Joseph William Nelson, 44, and Lindsay Noelle Ermann, 34, both of Fayetteville
Roy Leonard Phillips III, 54, and Stephanie Little, 50, both of Fayetteville
Ricardo Ramirez Luevano, 46, and Marbella Martinez Torres, 43, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jeremy Keith Riley, 39, West Fork, and Naconna Danielle Mitchell, 31, Prairie Grove
Tioteti Ruataake, 28, and Mikelynna Pinlag, 30, both of Springdale
Jose Francisco Vasquez Preza, 31, and Gabriela Garza, 25, both of Springdale
June 12
Scott Christian Hale, 52, and Jennifer Patricia Lemley, 45, both of Springdale
Jimmy Leroy Hardin, 36, and Cynthia Jean Hall, 32, both of Prairie Grove
Richard Dean Larsen, 47, and Crystal Marie Pruitt, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Greybin Martinez Urrutia, 27, and Maria Magdalena Rodriguez, 23, both of Rogers
Justin Michael Purvis, 20, Nashville, and Allison Riko Bonner, 20, Prescott
June 13
Dustin Cody Bruce, 29, and Carrie Ann Jones, 30, both of Springdale
Elijah Michael Crossno, 24, and Megan Elizabeth Kyger, 23, both of Springdale
Mitchell Lee Gibson, 42, and Giuliana Tartarini, 44, both of Springdale
Gregory Allen Patrick, 60, and Angel Meschelle Patrick, 45, both of Springdale
Austin James Veysey, 23, and Emily Kristen France, 22, both of Mountainburg
June 14
Jose Ramon Cales Borrero, 35, Huntsville, and Vanessa Joan Torres Roman, 32, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico
Clay Jackson Griscom, 23, and Kali Jalynn Brewer, 23, both of Lincoln
Jarrett Eugene Howell, 20, Westville, Okla., and Eleri Anne Jones, 21, Siloam Springs
Enrique Negrete Cervantes, 31, and Maria De La Luz Araujo Herrera, 24, both of Springdale
Andrew Lee Nichols, 38, and Amber Dawn Muckleroy, 33, both of Fayetteville
Sean Michael Siler, 27, and Emma Caroline Wisdom, 24, both of Springdale
Jonythan Amos Tribble, 26, and Jessica Leann Love, 29, both of Fayetteville
William Oliver Wamego, 56, and Wendi Jane Wamego, 54, both of Glenpool, Okla.