Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 8-14 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

June 8

Victor Ward Butler, 50, Tahlequah, Okla., and Charity Jo Renee Winn, 44, Norman, Okla.

Jonathan Daniel Reed, 41, and Charita Ann Rhodes, 45, both of Winslow

Ryan Alan Robbins, 42, and Kristen Terre Webster, 38, both of Fayetteville

June 9

Bacilio Antunez Ontanon, 52, and Rosalinda Bravo, 51, both of Elkins

Braden Clark Bowman, 27, Monett, Mo., and Molly Thuy Duong, 27, Springdale

Christopher Wayne Catoire, 30, and Jessica Marie Watts, 27, both of Springdale

Cody Lee Cruikshank, 34, and China Leigh Waldrop, 34, both of Prairie Grove

Harley Christopher Downard, 43, and Briann Rochell Skelton, 27, both of Lincoln

Gustavo Facio Jr., 26, and Katlyn Marie Gawthrop, 28, both of Springdale

Billy Ray Gifford Jr., 34, Westville, Okla., and Glenna Tanae Asbill, 25, Watts, Okla.

Michael Louis Hudson, 25, Wilmar, and McKenzi Lee Bogan, 21, Farmington

Amilcar Arnoldo Lazo, 47, and Laura Beth Barnett, 40, both of Fayetteville

Miguel Antonio Mendez Morales, 37, and Diana Soto Torres, 31, both of Springdale

Joseph William Nelson, 44, and Lindsay Noelle Ermann, 34, both of Fayetteville

Roy Leonard Phillips III, 54, and Stephanie Little, 50, both of Fayetteville

Ricardo Ramirez Luevano, 46, and Marbella Martinez Torres, 43, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jeremy Keith Riley, 39, West Fork, and Naconna Danielle Mitchell, 31, Prairie Grove

Tioteti Ruataake, 28, and Mikelynna Pinlag, 30, both of Springdale

Jose Francisco Vasquez Preza, 31, and Gabriela Garza, 25, both of Springdale

June 12

Scott Christian Hale, 52, and Jennifer Patricia Lemley, 45, both of Springdale

Jimmy Leroy Hardin, 36, and Cynthia Jean Hall, 32, both of Prairie Grove

Richard Dean Larsen, 47, and Crystal Marie Pruitt, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Greybin Martinez Urrutia, 27, and Maria Magdalena Rodriguez, 23, both of Rogers

Justin Michael Purvis, 20, Nashville, and Allison Riko Bonner, 20, Prescott

June 13

Dustin Cody Bruce, 29, and Carrie Ann Jones, 30, both of Springdale

Elijah Michael Crossno, 24, and Megan Elizabeth Kyger, 23, both of Springdale

Mitchell Lee Gibson, 42, and Giuliana Tartarini, 44, both of Springdale

Gregory Allen Patrick, 60, and Angel Meschelle Patrick, 45, both of Springdale

Austin James Veysey, 23, and Emily Kristen France, 22, both of Mountainburg

June 14

Jose Ramon Cales Borrero, 35, Huntsville, and Vanessa Joan Torres Roman, 32, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico

Clay Jackson Griscom, 23, and Kali Jalynn Brewer, 23, both of Lincoln

Jarrett Eugene Howell, 20, Westville, Okla., and Eleri Anne Jones, 21, Siloam Springs

Enrique Negrete Cervantes, 31, and Maria De La Luz Araujo Herrera, 24, both of Springdale

Andrew Lee Nichols, 38, and Amber Dawn Muckleroy, 33, both of Fayetteville

Sean Michael Siler, 27, and Emma Caroline Wisdom, 24, both of Springdale

Jonythan Amos Tribble, 26, and Jessica Leann Love, 29, both of Fayetteville

William Oliver Wamego, 56, and Wendi Jane Wamego, 54, both of Glenpool, Okla.