Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 5

BTX Sports Fitness Club

1204 Watson Drive, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The female restroom does not have a trash receptacle that is covered. There is not a handwashing sign at the handwashing sink in the kitchen.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: The mechanism to mix the chemical solution is not operational. There is not a chemical sanitation solution available at the time of inspection. The chili and the cheese sauce in the dispensers were cold and open. The chili and cheese packages were opened and did not have a date placed on the product.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The handwashing sink has an accumulation of kids toys that is blocking access the sink.

Fayetteville Senior Center and Wellness Center

945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 5/30/2022.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

1049 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Sliced American cheese in the backup cooks drawer was at 76 degrees and chicken breast at 75 degrees. One container of chicken tenders with a discard date of 5/9 was in the walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Geraldi's

20 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Chocolate cake in the display case was at 48 degrees, berry cream cake was at 45 degrees and the ambient air was at 58 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Not all items are date-marked.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The seal on the veggie fridge is broken, the chest freezer has duct tape on the seal and cutting surface on the chest freezer is damaged. The back-splash area of the dish station had black debris where the sink joins the wall.

High Performance Nutrition

507 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Priority foundation violations: Paper towels are not available.

Core violations: Retail food permit expired 12/2022.

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The back door is open. Container for bar ice and drink dispensing scoops lack cleaning. The bulk ice maker door and small section inside lack repair.

Marley's Pizzeria

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Spoon Korean Restaurant

603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: A container of dish soap is in the handwashing sink basin in front food preparation area.

Core violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Springdale Aquatic Center - Concession

1100 Watson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The hot dogs in hot-holding were at 125 degrees and the precooked hamburgers at 70 degrees. Precooked hamburgers are held at 70 degrees with no indication of how long the burgers were held in the hot-holding unit.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Super 8

1075 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: One spray bottle of alcohol water was not labeled. Facility was unable to produce test strips.

Core violations: Current permit is not available.

Teeny Tiny Preschool

10 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Minced garlic in the right prep table was at 45 degrees, thin noodles were at 45 degrees, wide noodles were at 44 degrees, cooked tofu was at 45 degrees and raw pork was at 45 degrees. Half & half in the glass fridge was at 43 degrees, cut potatoes were at 44 degrees, margarine was at 45 degrees and cut tomatoes were at 44 degrees. A bottle of medicine was in the glass fridge above food for service.

Priority foundation violations: A flat crate of eggs was on the counter for use and was not marked with the time removed from temperature control.

Core violations: A bag of beef and a bag of tilapia were thawing on a counter at room temperature. Scoops for rice were in water that was 68 degrees.

June 6

El Rincon De Mino

1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Suite D, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids events that involve the discharge of fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center

924 W. Douglas St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification.

Core violations: None

Los Compas Authentic Mexican Food

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cucumbers, radish and limes were between 46-50 degrees in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington

Priority violations: Chicken in prepared dish was at 154 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in door and gaps where the floor and walls meet. Cook is wearing a watch. The roof of the outdoor dry storage area has fuzzy growths.

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Priority violations: At the steam table: beans at 127 degrees, ground beef at 120 degrees, chicken at 125 degrees and cheese at 109 degrees. At the small steam table with only different cheese dips: chipotle cheese dip at 94 degrees, green dip at 64 degrees and cheese dip at 75 degrees. At the prep table: tomatoes and shrimp at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink in food prep area lacks handwashing sign. Surfaces of shelves in two walk-in coolers, surfaces inside prep tables and surfaces inside ice machine are not clean. Light bulbs in one food prep area are not working so the light intensity is not enough. Retail food permit expired 05/2023.

Puritan Brew Company

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired as of 11/30/22.

Vetro 1925

17 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Date of last shell stock sold was not on the tag records. The menu has the consumer advisory, but the raw/undercooked products are not asterisked.

Core violations: Some scallop containers were being reused for other food items.

June 7

CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Working containers with chemicals are without labeling.

Core violations: None

Comfort Inn & Suites

1234 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The seal on the self-serve glass refrigerator is damaged.

Homewood Suites

1305 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility has chemical test strips but no heat test strips or maximum registering thermometer.

Core violations: None

Mandarin Bistro Chinese Restaurant

708 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: The cold-holding unit by the grill is holding food at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Mi Tierra Supermarket

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B3-B4, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Olde Tyme Donuts - Restaurant

2403 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cup without a handle being used to dispense flour. Buildup inside ice chest.

Core violations: None

Schlotzsky's

1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Areas around the ice machine have a buildup of residues.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes in cold-holding at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Snack City Plus

2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Ceiling tiles missing and drywall missing below mop sink. Fans in walk-in cooler lack cleaning

Core violations: None

Taqueria Las Montanas

2013 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink located next to the three-compartment sink lacks in-between protection (splash guard).

Torchy's Tacos

1541 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Mango, corn salsa and several other items were ranging from 47-52 degrees in cold-hold unit. Peppers, garlic and onions lacked date-marking.

Priority foundation violations: A container of powdered sugar and a shaker of powdered sugar are not in original containers and are not labeled.

Core violations: None

Yankabilly Smokehouse

1413 S. Morlan Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Cooked/smoked meat lacks date-mark.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

June 8

Creme Ice Cream Co.

2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Econo Lodge

1000 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The permit expired 10/30/2022.

Core violations: None

Grub's Bar and Grill

220 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Tomatoes at 50 degrees and ham at 49 degrees in cold-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: Employee with certified food manager certification no longer works at facility. Spray bottle with sanitizer lacks label with name of chemical. Facility lacks quat test strips.

Core violations: None

Lake Fayetteville Boat and Bike Rental

1330 E. Lake Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Packaged food items on site for customer self-service lack labels (muffins, yogurt-granola, vegetables-ranch dressing, etc.).

Core violations: None

Malco Razorback Cinema

3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: The facility uses three-compartment sinks to wash-rinse-sanitize food contact surfaces and container with sanitizer is empty (QT). Spray bottle in bar area with chemical product lacks a label.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Priority violations: Employee manually washed and rinsed dishware, but failed to chemically sanitize.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify food manager certification. A fill hose is attached to the handwashing sink faucet head located next to the three-compartment sink. Commercially prepackaged small containers of ready-to-eat gelatin for customer self-service are not labeled for individual sale. Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and is also wearing a wristwatch and several bracelets.

Staybridge Inn and Suites

1577 W. 15th St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles without common name being used.

Core violations: None

Sugar Shack Cafe

99 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch while preparing food.

Walgreens

300 N. Township St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Damaged cans with dents on seal on shelves for sale.

Core violations: None

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Pickles in walk-in cooler were not covered. Cooked beef patties lacked date-marking in walk-in cooler from previous day.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacked quat test strips.

Core violations: None

June 9

Camp War Eagle at The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave., Suite 135-C, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cardboard box with packaged food snacks is stored in contact with the wet floor.

K-fash Mediterranean Cuisine

1220 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle lacked common name. Permit expired 4/30/23.

Core violations: Refrigerator lacks cleaning.

Nin's Place

1303 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area had utensils inside and frozen food.

Priority foundation violations: Different frozen foods are defrosting at room temperature. A bottle of juice is in ice machine.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Nomads Music Lounge

1431 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Tofu scramble date marked 5/28 in walk-in cooler. Facility lacks test strips for quat.

Core violations: Open employee beverages in food prep area lacked lids.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Noncompliance with the food code - failure to maintain cold-holding temperatures. Eggs and raw chicken in refrigerator stored in containers without covers. Rice, noodles, pasta and cabbage in walk-in refrigerator at 47-50 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Air vent does not have air filter and is causing buildup near storage of equipment. The air vents above the dish machine and prep area in the back room have been removed and there is dust accumulated inside the vent openings.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 5 -- Thai Taste, 3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 105, Springdale

June 6 -- Bright Haven Children's Learning Center, 1838 S. 48th St., Springdale; Central UMC - CAC, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

June 7 -- North Street Head Start, 764 W. North St., Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 1375 Market Square Drive, Springdale

June 8 -- Walmart Super Center - Deli/Bakery, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Winslow Community Meals, 1057 Ella Road, Winslow

June 9 -- Black Apple Cidery, 321 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; International Grocery, 1224 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville; Mad Rooster Brewing Company, 1107 S. West Ave., Fayetteville