3 held in break-in at school in NLR

At least three people were arrested after breaking into North Little Rock High School late Sunday, police said.

Madysen Goldman, 18, of Jacksonville; Tyree Patterson, 18, of North Little Rock; and Caitlyn Pettingill, 19, of Jacksonville were all arrested and charged with one count of felony commercial burglary, their arrest reports said.

According to the reports, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the school eight minutes before midnight after its burglar alarm was set off. After officers began to search the building, they located six individuals leaving the building, police said.

According to the arrest reports for Goldman, Patterson and Pettingill, the group was spotted "carrying a trophy and a small box of miscellaneous items." All six individuals were handcuffed and identified, the report said. A school representative arrived at the scene and told officers none of the individuals had a reason to be in the building after hours, the report said.

All three were still in custody at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening, according to the jail's online inmate roster. The identities or dispositions of the other three suspects were not disclosed.

LR man arrested on drug charges

A man was arrested by Arkansas State Police after he was found with approximately 140 grams of what the arresting officer believed to be ecstasy Sunday night, an arrest report said.

Jajuan Craig, 43, of Little Rock was charged with possession with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

According to the report, an officer pulled Craig over on Interstate 30 at 7:11 p.m. near the interchange with Interstate 630 after noticing that the paper tags on his Toyota Camry were expired and the numbers unreadable. The officer noted in the report that he could smell marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a "bag that contained ... clear baggies of different-colored pills." According to the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster, Craig was still being held there as of Monday evening.