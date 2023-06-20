3 people die in crashes on roads in state

One person died Friday and two people died Sunday in unrelated single-vehicle crashes, preliminary reports from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said.

James Thompson, 71, and Deborah Thompson, 66 -- both of Clarendon -- died after their 2020 Chrysler struck a tree just before the county line separating Monroe and Prairie counties on Friday, police said.

James Thompson, the driver, was driving westbound on U.S. 70 on the Monroe side of the county line when the crash occurred around 5:36 p.m. At the time, it was overcast and the roads were wet, the report said, following rounds of severe weather that swept through the state over the weekend.

Another person, Charles Roberts, died in a separate single-vehicle crash on Sunday while traveling in rural White County around 2:35 p.m.

Roberts, 36, of Lonoke, was driving west on Arkansas 36 while towing another vehicle behind his 1995 Ford Ranger. According the preliminary report, the tow chain attaching the passenger vehicle to the Ford came off, causing Roberts to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped and Roberts was ejected, the report said.

It was cloudy at the time of the crash, but the roads were dry, police reported.